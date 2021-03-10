You can play mobile games on just about any modern smartphone. But for the past few years a handful of companies have been vying to give you the best gaming experience on mobile devices with a combination of bleeding edge specs and features you didn’t know you needed at the time like high screen refresh rates, extra USB ports, high-performance speakers, and active cooling.
Some of those features eventually found their way to mainstream phones. Others have not.
The new Asus ROG Phone 5 has an aesthetic that screams gaming hardware, and some features like the RGB LED light matrix on the back of some models is unlikely to show up in mainstream phones anytime soon. But others, like the support for up to 18GB of RAM on select models? History suggests it’s just a matter of time.
The ROG Phone 5 goes on sale this month in select markets for about $950 and up, with higher-end ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate variants coming in April and May, respectively.
All three versions of the phone have a 6.78 inch, 2448 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display with support for 60 Hz, 120 Hz, and 144 Hz screen refresh rates. And all three models are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor paired with LPDDR5 memory and UFS 3.1 storage.
The phones all have in-display fingerprint readers, stereo front-facing speakers, two USB-C ports, a headphone jack, and three rear cameras. They all have touch-sensitive AirTrigger buttons on the sides of the phone, and
As you’d expect, the Pro and Ultimate models have some extra features – in addition to supporting more memory and storage than the standard ROG Phone 5, they have capacitive “Rear Touch” buttons on the back of the phone that give you a couple of extra buttons for interacting with games. And while the ROG Phone 5 has an RGB LED light matrix that can display the Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) logo, the Pro and Ultimate versions have small PMOLED “ROG Vision” displays on the back of the phone that can display graphics or notifications.
Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the new Asus ROG Phone 5 family:
|ROG Phone 5
|ROG Phone 5 Pro
|ROG Phone 5 Ultimate
|Display
|6.78″
AMOLED display
2448 x 1080 pixels
144 Hz
|CPU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|RAM/Storage
|8GB/128GB
12GB/256GB
16GB/256GB
|16GB/512GB
|18GB/512GB
|Battery
|6,000 mAh
|Charging
|65W wired
|Cameras
|64MP Sony IMX686 primary
13MP ultra-wide
5MP macro
24MP selfie
|Audio
|Stereo front-facing speakers
Cirrus Logic CS35l45 mono AMP
ESS Sabre 92380AC Pro quad DAC
4 x mics with noise reduction
3.5mm headphone jack w/up to 384 kHz 32-bit output
|USB
|1 x USB 3.1 Type-C (side)
1 x USB 2.0 Type-C (bottom)
|Wireless
|5G
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
GPS & GLONASS
|Buttons
|AirTrigger 5 (ultrasonic)
|AirTrigger 5 (ultrasonic)
2 x capacitive rear touch
|AirTrigger 5 (ultrasonic)
2 x capacitive rear touch
|Rear display
|RGB LED light matrix
|Rear Vision PMOLED
|Rear Vision PMOLED
|Security
|In-display fingerprint sensor
|Dimensions
|173 x 77 x 9.9mm
|Weight
|239 grams
|Colors
|Phantom black
Storm white
|Glossy black
|Matte white
|Starting Price
|€799 (~$950)
|€1199 (~$1425)
|€1299 (~$1543)
Like earlier Asus ROG Phone models, the new phones are all compatible with a range of optional accessories, including:
- AeroActive Cooler 5.0 clip-on fan
- ROG Kunai 3 gamepad clip-on game controller
- ROG Gaming Clip for attaching the phone to third-party controllers (including Xbox and PlayStation controllers)
- Asus ROG Lighting Armor case with its own LED light matrix that can match the colors of the phone’s rear display
- Professional Dock plugs into a USB-C port and gives you HDMI and Ethernet ports, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, and a USB-C port
Interestingly Asus says some older accessories including the previous-gen Mobile Desktop Dock and TwinView Dock (for dual display setups) are not compatible with the new Asus ROG Phone 5 series smartphones.
See, this is the kind of phone that might justify getting a lapdock. It costs as much a decent laptop and the performance to handle at least basic laptop workflows, and supports external displays (the last three RoG phones did).
As for the LED matrix, if it’s that entire triangular grid of dots, I’m sure it’ll be able do extra stuff to tell you what time it is and not just display the logo.
I wonder how it is that ultrasonic air triggers are cheaper than capacitive ones.
The 3.5mm headphone jack returning is kind of a big deal by the way.
All these good points just make it more unfortunate that it’s subject to google’s tracking (unless it’s still as possible to root as the last three) and it’s still glued shut. If I’m spending that much on a phone, I’d like to make sure it’s viable six years later.
It’s also so big that I’d need to replace most of my pants with ones that have a special phone pocket just to use this. Seriously, I couldn’t sit down with a phone that big in a conventional pocket! 160mm is the tallest I can handle!