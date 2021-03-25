The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 is a tiny card with the brains of a Raspberry Pi 4 computer. But it’s not much use on its own – you need to connect it to a carrier board or other hardware if you want to connect a display, mouse, keyboard, or other peripherals.

You could design your own – the Compute Module is a decent system for creating hardware prototypes. Or you could buy an all-in-one kit that basically has everything you need to turn the module into a fully functional computer.

Chipsee’s All-in-One Pi falls in that camp. It’s basically a small all-in-one computer with a Raspberry Pi CM4 at its heart.

Designed for industrial use, the AIO-CM4-101 features a 10.1 inch, 12800 x 800 pixel capacitive touchscreen display, a 2W stereo speaker, microphone, and 3.5mm audio jack as well as support for a front-facing camera.

Other ports include Gigabit Ethernet, a mini USB port, two USB 2.0 ports, a microSD card reader, and an RS-232 serial port. The system also supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5 and supports the Zigbee wireless communication protocol.

A $239 model comes with a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 featuring 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and a quad-core ARM Cortex-A72 processor. But Raspberry Pi offers versions of the CM4 with up to 8GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, so it’s possible we could see higher-priced alternatives or that users will be able to buy a barebones version and add their own module.

Pictures on the Chipsee website show the AIO-CM4-101 being propped up by a kickstand or resting atop a monitor stand. It also seems to have VESA mount screw holes on the back, so you could probably connect it to third-party stands.

LinuxGizmos notes that Chipsee has also released promotional materials suggesting that larger models with 13.3 inch, 15.6 inch, and 17.3 inch displays with resolutions up to 1920 x 1080 pixels may also be on the way.

The AIO-CM4-101 is available from Chipsee now for $239, but international shipping will cost you another $50. Mouser Electronics plans to stock the All-in-One Pi in the future, and will likely offer more affordable shipping options.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

