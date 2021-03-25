The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 is a tiny card with the brains of a Raspberry Pi 4 computer. But it’s not much use on its own – you need to connect it to a carrier board or other hardware if you want to connect a display, mouse, keyboard, or other peripherals.

You could design your own – the Compute Module is a decent system for creating hardware prototypes. Or you could buy an all-in-one kit that basically has everything you need to turn the module into a fully functional computer.

Chipsee’s All-in-One Pi falls in that camp. It’s basically a small all-in-one computer with a Raspberry Pi CM4 at its heart.

Designed for industrial use, the AIO-CM4-101 features a 10.1 inch, 12800 x 800 pixel capacitive touchscreen display, a 2W stereo speaker, microphone, and 3.5mm audio jack as well as support for a front-facing camera.

Other ports include Gigabit Ethernet, a mini USB port, two USB 2.0 ports, a microSD card reader, and an RS-232 serial port. The system also supports WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5 and supports the Zigbee wireless communication protocol.

A $239 model comes with a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 featuring 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and a quad-core ARM Cortex-A72 processor. But Raspberry Pi offers versions of the CM4 with up to 8GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, so it’s possible we could see higher-priced alternatives or that users will be able to buy a barebones version and add their own module.

Pictures on the Chipsee website show the AIO-CM4-101 being propped up by a kickstand or resting atop a monitor stand. It also seems to have VESA mount screw holes on the back, so you could probably connect it to third-party stands.

LinuxGizmos notes that Chipsee has also released promotional materials suggesting that larger models with 13.3 inch, 15.6 inch, and 17.3 inch displays with resolutions up to 1920 x 1080 pixels may also be on the way.

The AIO-CM4-101 is available from Chipsee now for $239, but international shipping will cost you another $50. Mouser Electronics plans to stock the All-in-One Pi in the future, and will likely offer more affordable shipping options.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.