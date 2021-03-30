The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE is a gaming laptop powered by a 35-watt Intel Tiger Lake-H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. It’s also rather unusual for a gaming laptop, in that it’s a fairly compact computer with a 14 inch display and a body that measures 0.7 inches thick and which weighs 3.75 pounds.

First announced in January, the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE is now available for purchase from Best Buy for $1400.

For that price, you get a laptop with a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, a 512GB PCIe NVMe Gen3 SSD, and 16GB of DDR4-3200 memory. The RAM is soldered to the mainboard, but the laptop supports up to 24GB of RAM if you add an 8GB stick using the one available SODIMM slot.

Other features include Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Gen 2, and 3.5mm audio ports, Killer WiFi 6 AX1650i, Bluetooth 5.1, a fingerprint sensor, a 720p webcam and a 60 Wh battery.

There’s also a backlit keyboard with support for 3-zone RGB lighting effects, allowing you to program the left, right, and center portions of the keyboard to be different colors.

The laptop measures 12.7″ x 9″ x 0.7″ and comes with a 180W power adapter.

That makes the laptop about the same size as the AMD-powered Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop which launched last year, and which is currently available at a lower price than Acer’s new compact gaming laptop. In a recent review of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE, The Verge noted that the Asus laptop gets longer battery life, while the Acer model has a few perks including a webcam and Thunderbolt 4. But The Verge also found that the 144 Hz displays led to some ghosting issues.

