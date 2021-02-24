Computers with foldable displays are a real thing you can buy now. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is a 13.3 inch tablet that you can fold in half and use like a 7 inch laptop, with the lower half of the screen functioning as a keyboard or input area.

But what if you want something bigger?

The Wistron Foldbook might fit the bill. It’s basically a tablet with a 17 inch display that folds at the middle, allowing you to use the computer like a 10 inch laptop. But it’s also designed to work with a set of accessories: one makes it a better laptop, while the other turns it into a desktop.

One small catch though? You can’t actually buy a Foldbook yet, and it’s unclear if you’ll ever be able to.

Wistron is a Taiwanese manufacturer that submitted the Foldbook for consideration in the IF Design Award 2021 competition, where it earned a place as a finalist. But Wistron doesn’t produce and sell its own products, so if and when this thing ever hits the streets, it will likely be under a different brand name.

Here’s the idea behind the Foldbook though: It’s a 17 inch tablet with support for touch or pen input, built-in speakers, and a couple of ports including at least two USB-C ports. You can use it as a handheld device, but it seems a little large for that. So Wistron also included a kickstand that lets you prop it up for use on a table, counter, or desk.

There’s also a docking station accessory that provides access to more ports including full-sized HDMI and Ethernet jacks and a couple of USB-A ports, as well as a larger speaker for richer sound.

But the system also comes with a detachable keyboard. Bend the display at the center and you can snap the keyboard magnetically in place over part of the lower portion of the screen for a comfortable touch-typing experience. Or detach the keyboard and place it in front of the Foldbook when you want to use the system like an all-in-one desktop PC.

At this point the Foldbook is more of a concept than a real product, so there’s no information about specs or ricing. But the foldable display technology required to make this sort of device a reality is already here.

It’s also really expensive at the moment. That Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold I mentioned at the top? It sells for $2499 and up.

 

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. This is exactly the direction I think foldable laptop-style devices should be heading in, though I want them bigger! A 27″ 16:9 display could fold in half to become a 14-15″ laptop iirc or remain flat for a desktop experience.

    Reply