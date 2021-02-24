Computers with foldable displays are a real thing you can buy now. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is a 13.3 inch tablet that you can fold in half and use like a 7 inch laptop, with the lower half of the screen functioning as a keyboard or input area.

But what if you want something bigger?

The Wistron Foldbook might fit the bill. It’s basically a tablet with a 17 inch display that folds at the middle, allowing you to use the computer like a 10 inch laptop. But it’s also designed to work with a set of accessories: one makes it a better laptop, while the other turns it into a desktop.

One small catch though? You can’t actually buy a Foldbook yet, and it’s unclear if you’ll ever be able to.

Wistron is a Taiwanese manufacturer that submitted the Foldbook for consideration in the IF Design Award 2021 competition, where it earned a place as a finalist. But Wistron doesn’t produce and sell its own products, so if and when this thing ever hits the streets, it will likely be under a different brand name.

Here’s the idea behind the Foldbook though: It’s a 17 inch tablet with support for touch or pen input, built-in speakers, and a couple of ports including at least two USB-C ports. You can use it as a handheld device, but it seems a little large for that. So Wistron also included a kickstand that lets you prop it up for use on a table, counter, or desk.

There’s also a docking station accessory that provides access to more ports including full-sized HDMI and Ethernet jacks and a couple of USB-A ports, as well as a larger speaker for richer sound.

But the system also comes with a detachable keyboard. Bend the display at the center and you can snap the keyboard magnetically in place over part of the lower portion of the screen for a comfortable touch-typing experience. Or detach the keyboard and place it in front of the Foldbook when you want to use the system like an all-in-one desktop PC.

At this point the Foldbook is more of a concept than a real product, so there’s no information about specs or ricing. But the foldable display technology required to make this sort of device a reality is already here.

It’s also really expensive at the moment. That Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold I mentioned at the top? It sells for $2499 and up.

