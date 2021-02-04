Vivaldi has long positioned itself as a web browser for power users, and it packs a bunch of features for folks that want to customize the look and feel of the browser itself.

Now the latest version of Vivaldi for Android also lets you change the way websites look when you visit them in the browser thanks to a new Page Actions feature in Vivaldi 3.6.

Here’s how it works: tap the menu icon in the web browser and choose the Page Actions option and you can flip a series of toggles to change the web page to black and white or grayscale, invert the colors, force the text to be displayed in a monospace font, or apply some less useful effects like blurring the background with the “Filter obscure” option or set all the images at 45 degree angles with “Skewed images.”

There’s also a CSS Debugger that outlines elements of the web page, which could come in handy for folks that are troubleshooting their own pages or looking to see how other web developers create pages. And the Page Minimap feature gives you a visual representation of other content on the page at a glance.

Other new features in Vivaldi 3.6 for Android include a built-in QR Code scanner, support for using other applications as external download managers, and a new “Medium” option for the Speed Dials start page layout.

You can find more details in Vivaldi’s blog post announcing the release of Vivaldi 3.6 for Android.

