The Asus PN50 is a small desktop computer with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4800U processor stuffed into a case that measures just 4.5″ x 4.5″ x 1.9″. Introduced last year, it’s about the closest thing you’ll find to an Intel NUC with a recent Ryzen processor.

But like most Intel NUC devices, the Asus PN50 generates a fair amount of heat, so it has a fan in the case to keep the system cool.

Prefer a silent, passively cooled computer? Akasa’s new Turing A50 chassis is designed to replace the Asus PN50’s body with a fanless case.

At 10.8″ x 4.5″ x 3.7″, the Turing A50 is much larger than an Asus PN50, but it’s still pretty small by desktop PC standards, and the larger aluminum case gives the computer’s components some room to breath. The case itself also acts as a heat sink to help dissipate heat.

There are also cut-outs for all of the Asus PN50 ports including USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and Ethernet ports. There’s also an IR receiver opening, a power button, and room inside the case for a 2.5 inch hard drive or solid state drive.

Akasa says the chassis is compatible with up to a 25-watt AMD Ryzen 7 4800U processor, although it should also work with Ryzen 3 and Ryzen 5 chips.

Prices start at about £125 / €130 in the UK and Europe, so I imagine that you’ll be able to pick one up in the US for $175 or less soon.

