The Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, which was released last year, has the same processor, memory, and storage options as a full-sized Raspberry Pi 4, but in a more compact card form-factor designed for use in embedded devices. Unlike larger Raspberry Pi devices, the Compute Module also supports onboard eMMC storage.

But you’ll need to connect the module to a carrier board if you want access to things like full-sized USB, HDMI, and audio ports. And a new carrier board from Oratek goes a bit further than that and adds support for M.2 2242 cards including PCIe NVMe solid state drives and/or 3G and 4G LTE network cards.

The Oratek TOFU board is up for pre-order for 99 Swiss Frans (about $110) and it should begin shipping in mid-March.

The carrier board measures about 3.5″ x 3.5″ and it’s designed to work with Raspberry Pi’s Compute Model 4, which you’ll have to purchase separately (prices start at $25). Here aer some of the features the TOFU board adds:

Gigabit Ethernet port with support for power over Ethernet

M.2 2242 socket

HDMI port

3 x USB Type-A ports

1 x USB Type-C OTG port (can also be used to power the Compute Module, but not the M.2 card)

microSD card reader

40-pin Raspberry Pi GPIO header

Camera and display connectors

2 x power inputs (2.1mm and 3.5mm)

You’ll need your own power supply, but Oratek says the system can be set with input voltage between 7.5 and 28V and should work with power adapters rated for 15W or higher.

via Tom’s Hardware

