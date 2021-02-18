Japanese PC maker VAIO’s latest premium laptop has a carbon fiber body and a 35-watt intel Tiger Lake-H35 processor. The new VAIO Z is also pretty compact for a notebook packing that kind of horsepower and featuring a 14 inch display. It measures 0.67 inches thick and weighs 2.3 pounds or less, depending on the configuration.

It doesn’t come cheap though – VAIO is taking pre-orders in the United States for the VAIO Z Signature Edition for $3,579 and up, although there are some lower-priced configurations that will be available in Japan (and possibly other markets).

The Signature Edition features a 3840 x 2160 pixel display, an Intel Core i7-11375H Tiger Lake-H35 processor, and at least 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, although it’s also available with up to 32GB and 2TB, respectively.

Other features include a hinge that allows the display to open to a 180 degree angle, a Windows Hello-compatible IR camera with support for face recognition and a privacy shutter to cover the camera when it’s not in use, a backlit keyboard, and a hinge that drops below the keyboard to lift the back of the laptop to give it a tilt while typing.

Ports include a full-sized HDMI port, two Thunderbolt 4/USB Type-C ports and a headset jack. VAIO says the the system can drive up to four external 4K displays.

Interestingly, the VAIO US website suggests that the laptop will get up to 10 hours of battery life, while the Japanese site says to expect 17 hours from models with a 4K display or double that from models with 1080p displays.

In addition to the lower-resolution screen, Japanese customers will have the option of selecting VAIO Z laptops with Core i5-11300H or Core i7-11370H processors, and according to PC Watch, some models will also be available with 5G modems.

via Engadget

