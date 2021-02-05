There are a handful of eBook readers with color E Ink displays using the new Kaleido display technology that supports up to 4096 colors. But most of those eReaders have the same 6 inch displays.

Last month we noted that Chinese device maker Bigme had launched the Bigme B1 Pro with a 10.3 inch color E Ink display. Now the company has also introduced a 7.8 inch model called the Bigme S3.

The Bigme S3 went up for pre-order from Chinese online retailer JD.com recently for 3,499 CNY (about $540 US), but it appears to be out of stock at the moment. But here’s a run-down of some of the device’s key specs:

7.8 inch, 1404 x 1872 pixel color E Ink display

Front-light with 36 brightness levels

1.8 GHz octa-core processor

2GB RAM

32GB storage

Android 8.1 based operating system

2,000 mAh battery

USB-C port

Dual microphones (for voice transcription)

7.5″ x 5.3″ x 0.25″

7.8 ounces

With an E Ink display, the Bigme S3 is clearly an eReader first and foremost, and it supports popular formats for eBooks and digital magazines and comics including EPUB, Mobi, and PDF. But it’s also basically an Android tablet that should be capable of running some third-party apps.

It also has some special features including support for translating speech to text for note taking, and the device works with a digital pen that allows you to write or draw on the screen.

One thing to keep in mind about any device with E Ink’s Kaleido display technology is that color content may look grainier than grayscale content. That’s because these screens have a color filter applied on top of a normal E Ink display that works in a way that allows black and white content to be displayed at 300 pixels per inch, while color content is displayed at 100 pixels per inch.

So don’t expect the kind of vivid, sharp colors you’d get from an OLED or even LCD display. You do get the benefits of E Ink including high visibility in sunlight, reduced eye strain, and low power consumption. But you also get colors that look a bit more like what you’d see in newsprint than glossy magazines.

For a hands-on review of the new Bigme S3, check out an entry in the Chinese language SMZDM community. It’s pretty easy to follow with Google or Bing translate, and there are plenty of pictures that speak a thousand words without the need for any translation anyway. Here are a few, but check out the review for many more:

via eReader X

