SolidRun’s new CuBox-M is a tiny computer stuffed into a cube-shaped box that measures 2″ x 2″ x 2″.

The little is powered by either a dual-core or quad-core NXP i.MX8M ARM Cortex-A53 processor, features support for AI, machine learning, and natural language processing, and support for Android or Linux.

The CuBox-M has a starting price of $99.

SolidRun says the system can run Android 10 (an Android 11 port is in the works) and/or GNU/Linux distributions with Linux kernel 4.9 including Debian and Yocto Project builds.

Natural language processing comes courtesy of a Cadence Tensilica HiFi 4 DSP, and with HDMI, USB, and Ethernet jacks as well as support for WiFi and Bluetooth, the CuBox-M is a versatile little device that could be used for digital signage, video playback, or edge-based AI tasks such as image recognition when connected to a camera.

While this isn’t the first tiny cube-shaped PC from SolidRun, the new model is an upgrade in a few key areas. Among other things, the move to i.MX8M chips brings support for USB 3.0, HDMI 2.0, and H.264 and H.265 encoding and decoding.

There’s also optional support for Power over Ethernet, with prices starting at $120 for odels with PoE support.

CUBOX-M Price From $99 I/Os 2 x USB 3.0

1 x HDMI 2.0 (1080p @ 60 Hz)

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x micro USB Networking 1 x Ethernet RJ45 10/100/1000

1 x 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi and Bluetooth (2.4/5 GHz) Processor NXP i.MX 8M Plus Dual / Quad core Arm Cortex A53 up to 1.8GHz (with Arm M7 GPP) Memory & Storage Up to 4GB LPDDR4 (configurable up to 8GB)

8GB eMMC

MicroSD Display HDMI Misc GPIO button

Indication LEDs

RTC

IR receiver Development and Debug interfaces Micro USB Power 12V

Optional PoE Expansion card I/Os None Temperature Commercial: 0°C to 40°C Dimensions 50 x 50 x 50mm Enclosure ABS Plastic

