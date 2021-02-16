The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a 2.7 pound convertible notebook with a 360-degree hinge, a touchscreen display, and an Intel Comet Lake processor. It’s also the first Chromebook to feature a QLED display using Samsung’s “quantum dot” technology to display more than  a billion colors in vivid detail.

First announced during the Consumer Electronics Show in January, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is now available for pre-order for $549 and up from Best Buy and Samsung.com, and the Chrome OS laptop should be generally available starting March 1st, 2021.

While the full HD QLED display is the laptop’s most unusual characteristic, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 also has a stereo 5 watt speakers that should offer louder volume then you’d typically get from a laptop this size, optional support for a USI digital pen (sold separately), a backlit keyboard, and an aluminum chassis that comes in a choice of red or gray colors.

The $549 starting price will get you a model with an Intel Celeron 5205U dual-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, or you can opt for a $699 version with a Core i3-10110U dual-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

While both models are on the pricey side by Chromebook standards, they also pack faster processors and fancier displays than most lower-cost models, and they’re more affordable than the first-gen Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, which has a 4K OLED display, an Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake processor, and which sold for $999 when it first launched last year.

Here are the key specs for Samsung’s 2nd-gen Galaxy Chromebook:

Galaxy Chromebook 2
Dimensions12” x 8” x .55”
Weight2.71 lbs
OSChrome OS
Display13.3” QLED FHD Touchscreen Panel
CPUIntel® Core™ i3-10110UIntel® Celeron® 5205U
GraphicsIntel® UHD Graphics
Memory8GB4GB
Storage128GB64GB
WLANWi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2
Camera / Mic720P HD (1MP)
AudioStereo Speakers (Max 5Wx 2) with Smart AMP
PenUSI Pen support (sold separately)
SecurityTrusted Platform Module (TPM)
KeyboardBacklit
MaterialA/D Aluminum
Ports2 USB-C | MicroSD-Multi-media Card Reader | Headphone Out/Mic-In Combo
Battery45.5Wh (Typical)
Price$549$699

