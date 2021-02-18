Samsung has at least two new Windows laptops coming in May including one model with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and another with an Intel Tiger Lake processor and an AMOLED display.

That’s according to a series of product slides leaked by WalkingCat, who also lets us know that Samsung plans to launch two new Android-powered Galaxy Tab “Lite” tablets a month later.

Since Samsung has yet to confirm any of the details, take this all with a grain of salt – plans can change, and leaks can be inaccurate. But here’s what we know so far:

Samsung Galaxy Book Go (May, 2021)

With a 14 inch full HD display, a thin and light design, and an emphasis on connectivity, this laptop should be able to connect to cellular networks and offer long battery life thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

Performance may be another story – Samsung’s leaked product slide suggests performance that’s on par with an Intel Core i5-1035G4 processor or better, but real-world performance will likely depend on the activity. Windows applications that have been compiled to run natively on devices with ARM processors tend to run a lot more smoothly on Windows on ARM computers than those that have not.

Samsung will also offer two different models… and the slide doesn’t provide any performance expectations for the cheaper model:

Snapdragon 7cx with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS storage

Snapdragon 8cx with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS storage

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro (May, 2021)

This model is a more traditional thin and light Windows notebook, which Samsung is positioning as an update to last year’s Galaxy Book Ion. The slide also suggests that like last years model, the new Galaxy Book Pro will be available with a choice of 13.3 inch or 15.6 inch screen sizes (although only the latter is explicitly mentioned).

While the Galaxy Book Ion had a 10th-gen Intel Core “Comet Lake” processor and a QLED screen, the new Galaxy Book Pro will has an AMOLED display and the notebook will available with 11th-gen Intel Core i3, Core i5, or Core i7 “Tiger Lake” processor options featuring Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The 15 inch model will also be available with NVIDIA MX450 discrete graphics.

No matter which screen size you opt for, you’re getting a thin and light notebook. Samsung says the 15 inch version measures 11.7mm (less than half an inch) thick and weighs 2.4 pounds, while the smaller model is 11.2mm thick and weighs 1.96 pounds.

Both feature Thunderbolt 4 ports and feature optional support for 4G LTE.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite (June, 2021)

We don’t have detailed specs for the Android tablets yet, but this we do know that this model is expected to have a 12.4 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel LTPS LCD display and support for 5G cellular networks.

S-Pen support is also likely, but not guaranteed.

As part of the Tab S line, it will be a more expensive, more powerful model than the Galaxy Tab A7, but the “Lite” moniker suggest it’ll be more affordable than the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+, which have list prices starting at $650 and $850, respectively (although they’re currently on sale for nearly $551 and $769, respectively).

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (June, 2021)

This will be a smaller, most likely cheaper tablet with an 8.7 inch display and a metal chassis. Given that the 10.4 inch Galaxy Tab A7 sells for $230 or less, I suspect the new Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will carry an even more affordable price tag.

