Samsung’s DeX software allows you to connect supported phones and tablets to an external monitor or TV and use your mobile device like a desktop computer.

A few years ago Samsung also added support for using DeX with a computer so that you can interact with your Android apps on your Mac or Windows PC. And last year Samsung added support for using DeX wirelessly to beam your content to a supported smart TV or monitor.

One thing you couldn’t do until recently? Use DeX wirelessly with a PC. But now you can… maybe.

As spotted by Android Police, the feature seems to require Samsung’s One UI 3.1 software which debuted with the Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones, although it may roll out to older phones in the future.

In order to use DeX wirelessly with a PC, you’ll need to:

Download and install the latest version of DeX for Windows or Mac.

Make sure Link to Windows is not running on your phone.

Open DeX on your phone, choose DeX on PC< and choose the device you want to connect to.

Once that’s done, you should see a desktop-like user interface on your computer that allows you to run your Android apps on a larger screen. This can come in handy if you want to use a mouse and keyboard for chats or responding to emails, for example. You can also continue to use your phone while it’s connected.

You’ll still probably get a more stable connection if you use a USB cable to connect your phone to a computer, but Android Police notes that wireless DeX for PC supports 1080p content without significant input delay.

