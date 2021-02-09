Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X65 5G modem is the first modem that promises to deliver 10 Gigabit speeds over 5G networks. With theoretical top speed of 10 Gigabits Per Second (Gbps) or 1.25 Gigabytes per second (GB/s), you could download the equivalent of an hour of Netflix HD video every second.

Of course, real-world speeds will likely be much slower for the foreseeable future. But it brings us a bit closer to getting the kind of super-speedy data transfers over cellular networks that previously required a wired connection.

Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X65 modem is the company’s fourth-generation “5G modem-RF system” and it supports sub-6 GHz ad mmWave networks. The modem also includes new power saving technologies and a new antenna module and other enhancements designed to bring improved performance and reliability to 5G connections.

The first devices featuring Snapdragon X65 modems are expected to ship by late 2021, and Qualcomm says device makers are already testing samples of the new 5G modem.

In addition to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other mobile devices, the modem is expected to power industrial, IoT, and other products. For example, Qualcomm has already unveiled a new 5G Fixed Wireless Access device reference design featuring the technology. Designed to help cellular networks with “last mile” deployments via a small box that can live in or near your home.

press release

