Devices with 7.8 inch color E Ink displays are officially a thing. This month Chinese company Bigme introduced the Bigme S3 with a 7.8 inch E Ink Kaleido display, and now a second model is on the way, this time from a company that has a history of selling its products globally.

The PocketBook 740 Color is an eBook reader with a 7.8 inch, 1404 x 1872 pixel E Ink Kaleido display capable of displaying 4096 colors. It should be available for pre-order in Russia soon for about $300 and the eReader is expected to ship in March.

That makes PocketBook’s first 7.8 inch color eReader substantially cheaper than the Bigme S3, which sells for $540. But it’s also a substantially less powerful device.

PocketBook’s model has a 1 GHz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and a custom operating system while Bigme’s device is basically an E Ink Android 8.1 tablet with a 1.8 GHz octa-core CPU, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Here’s a run-down of specs for the PocketBook Color 740:

Display 7.8 inch E Ink Kaleido

1404 x 1872

4096 colors (100 ppi)

16 shades of grey (300 ppi)

Front-light

Capacitive touch CPU 1 GHz dual-core RAM 1GB Storage 16GB

microSD card reader (up to 16GB) Ports USB Type-C Audio output via USB or Bluetooth Wireless WiFi 4

Bluetooth Battery 2900 mAh Materials Plastic (body)

Glass (screen) Dimensions 195 x 136.5 x 8mm Weight 225 grams

PocketBook says the eReader supports a wide range of document formats including EPUB, PDF, ACSM, MOBI, RTF, TXT, HTML, and FB2 for text documents, CBR an CBZ for digital comics, JPG, BMP, PNG, and TIF for images, and MP3, M4A, and OGG for audio files.

The device also supports cloud services including Dropbox and PocketBook Cloud and runs a handful of apps for note-taking, web browsing, and reading RSS feeds. There are also a few basic games including Chess and Soduku.

PocketBook also offers a non-color version of the eReader called the PocketBook 740 Pro. That model, which has been around for a few years, sells for about $200 and features a similar design and specs to the new color model. But it has an E Ink Carta grayscale display, a 1,900 mAh battery, a micro USB port. On the up side, the black and white version features an IPX8 rating for protection from water.

via The Digital Reader and MobileRead

