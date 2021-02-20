By most standards, the One Mix 4 is a tiny laptop computer. It features a 10.1 inch display and the laptop measures just 8.9″ x 6.2″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 1.7 pounds.

But it’s also the largest computer to date from One Netbook, a company that’s focused entirely on small laptops, some with screens as small as 7 inches. The larger screen and bigger keyboard on this model could make it more useable as a general-purpose PC, and it’s also one of the company’s only models to have a touchpad rather than an optical touch sensor.

It’s not as pocket-sized as some of the company’s other models though.

First revealed late last year, the One Mix 4 is now available for pre-order from GeekBuying for $1050 and up.

The One Mix 4 is also up for pre-order from One Netbook in Japan, where it’s expected to ship starting April 4, 2021.

The mini-laptop is powered by an Intel Tiger Lake Y-series processor and features a touchscreen display and 360-degree hinge that allows you to flip the screen all the way back and use the computer in tablet mode.

There’s also support for an optional pen, which is sold separately and which supports 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Other features include a backlit keyboard, a Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint reader built into the power button located on the side of the device, and three USB-C ports (two USB 4.0 and one USB 3.0).

While One Netbook has talked about releasing a model with an Intel Core i7-1160G7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics (featuring 96 execution units), all models available for pre-order so far feature Core i5-1130G7 chips with Iris Xe (80eu) graphics and lower clock speeds.

There are currently three prices/configurations available for pre-order:

Prices in Japan are similar, ranging from about $1088 to $1258.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the One Mix 4:

Display 10.1 inch LTPS LCD

2560 x 1600

100% sRGB

10-point multitouch

Pen support (sold separately) CPU Intel Core i5-1130G7 GPU Intel Iris Xe (80eu) RAM 8GB / 16GB LPDDR4x-3200 (soldered) Storage 256GB / 512GB / 1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 2280 Ports 2 x USB 4 Type-C

1 x USB 3.0 Type-C

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0 Security Fingerprint reader Battery 10,000 mAh, 3.85V battery Charging 45W fast charger Dimensions 227 x 157.3 x 17mm Weight 769 grams Price ¥ 115,200 ($1088) and up

This post was originally published February 17, 2021 and last updated February 20, 2021.

via @Pierre_Benayoun



