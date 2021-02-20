By most standards, the One Mix 4 is a tiny laptop computer. It features a 10.1 inch display and the laptop measures just 8.9″ x 6.2″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 1.7 pounds.
But it’s also the largest computer to date from One Netbook, a company that’s focused entirely on small laptops, some with screens as small as 7 inches. The larger screen and bigger keyboard on this model could make it more useable as a general-purpose PC, and it’s also one of the company’s only models to have a touchpad rather than an optical touch sensor.
It’s not as pocket-sized as some of the company’s other models though.
First revealed late last year, the One Mix 4 is now available for pre-order from GeekBuying for $1050 and up.
The One Mix 4 is also up for pre-order from One Netbook in Japan, where it’s expected to ship starting April 4, 2021.
The mini-laptop is powered by an Intel Tiger Lake Y-series processor and features a touchscreen display and 360-degree hinge that allows you to flip the screen all the way back and use the computer in tablet mode.
There’s also support for an optional pen, which is sold separately and which supports 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity.
Other features include a backlit keyboard, a Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint reader built into the power button located on the side of the device, and three USB-C ports (two USB 4.0 and one USB 3.0).
While One Netbook has talked about releasing a model with an Intel Core i7-1160G7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics (featuring 96 execution units), all models available for pre-order so far feature Core i5-1130G7 chips with Iris Xe (80eu) graphics and lower clock speeds.
There are currently three prices/configurations available for pre-order:
- Core i5-1130G7/8GB/256GB for $1050
- Core i5-1130G7/16GB/512GB for $1160
- Core i5-1130G7/16GB/1TB for $1250
Prices in Japan are similar, ranging from about $1088 to $1258.
Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the One Mix 4:
|Display
|10.1 inch LTPS LCD
2560 x 1600
100% sRGB
10-point multitouch
Pen support (sold separately)
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-1130G7
|GPU
|Intel Iris Xe (80eu)
|RAM
|8GB / 16GB LPDDR4x-3200 (soldered)
|Storage
|256GB / 512GB / 1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 2280
|Ports
|2 x USB 4 Type-C
1 x USB 3.0 Type-C
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
|Wireless
|WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
|Security
|Fingerprint reader
|Battery
|10,000 mAh, 3.85V battery
|Charging
|45W fast charger
|Dimensions
|227 x 157.3 x 17mm
|Weight
|769 grams
|Price
|¥ 115,200 ($1088) and up
This post was originally published February 17, 2021 and last updated February 20, 2021.
via @Pierre_Benayoun
Not sure I’m willing to pay the One Netbook tax on a … netbook.
The high price they tend to ask for their UMPCs were semi-worth it but not on a netbook.
Why does One Netbook charge so much money for their devices anyway? They don’t really have the brand recognition, their devices suffer from the usual QA/QC issues and non-existent to bad post-sales support like other small companies (ie. GPD). It feels like One Netbook is telling people to not buy their stuff with the price they’re charging.
About One Netbook charging a premium for their devices. They need to start with changing their company’s name before thinking they can trick people they’re a “premium brand” in addition to actually making premium quality devices and support.
Why did they had to make it bigger 🙁
I’d rather invest with Lenovo Yoga or HP Spectre with that price.
I was hoping for a One Mix with a 7″ screen and LTE this time around. Sadly, I got dissappointed.
I’ll look into their gaming UMPC, the One Gx1 Pro, since it has a 7″ screen and LTE. However, it’s pretty chunky making it not as portable as a 7″ One Mix. It’s also pretty ugly looking because of its gaming oriented design (I’m not a gamer).
I also heard that they got rid of the SD card slot on later One Gx1 Pro units because they couldn’t get it to work properly. Pretty big deal for the LTE unit where you can’t upgrade/add the internal storage. USB drives sticking out isn’t really a solution.
Mini laptop with a Maxi price tag? No thanks!
I can understand why One Netbook would ask for a high premium for a UMPC but this much money for a netbook is way too much.
Yeah. Way too much money for a netbook. Their overpriced UMPCs was somewhat justifiable.
I hope the One Mix 5 goes back to using a 7″ screen. Maybe even have smaller bezels than the original 7″ screen One Mix.
The problem with 10″ netbooks is that they are just “inconveniently small laptops”. I don’t find a 10″ netbook any more portable than a 12″ to 13″ laptop. I still need a laptop bag to carry it around, or a tablet pouch at the very least.
It’s not like it fits anywhere that a slightly larger laptop doesn’t. It’s just small enough to have a noticeably cramped keyboard, but not small enough to benefit me.
7″ to 8″ UMPCs present more benefits in portability, and that is where I can start justifying reasons to type on a cramped keyboard. A 7″ device can fit in my camera bag, a small travel pouch, and some pockets.
One Netbooks’ products were much more appealing at the 7″ size of the One Mix 1S Yoga. When they get to 10″, I really can’t ignore the enormous leap in value and selection that I find by moving up an additional 2″ in screen size.
Not to mention the appeal of buying a 12″ laptop from a local vendor, with a warranty included. Compared to sending $1000 overseas, with no warranty from a 10″ netbook.
Great comment totally agree!
“I still need a laptop bag to carry it around … It’s just small enough to have a noticeably cramped keyboard, but not small enough to benefit me.”
It’s been a while since I had a 10 inch device (last one was the Cube i6 2-in-1 with 6th gen Intel Core m3), mainly because to my knowledge there have been no comparable devices for the last few years.
Back then though I found the Cube more comfortable to stow in my backpack when travelling compared to the 12.5 inch Thinkpad X230 I also had. Admittedly, modern 13 inchers are more compact than the X230, but I still see the appeal of 10 inch devices (especially as they can also be made much more compact than the netbooks of old).
Picking up a 12″ laptop with similar specs (i.e at least 10th Gen Intel Core CPU; afaik there’s no AMD offering at all with a Ryzen-class CPU) is problematic as well, at least in Europe:
https://geizhals.de/?cat=nb&xf=2377_12.9%7E6748_16%7E6748_23%7E6748_24%7E6752_Core+i-10000%7E6752_Core+m3%7E6752_Core+m5%7E6752_Core+m7
Essentially, I could only find the Surface Laptop Go and some MacBook 12, neither of which is a convertible. Maybe some options around if one shops for older models or Celeron/Pentium-class CPUs.
Not saying that the 7″ and 8.4″ devices are bad, but this 10″ niche has been left pretty ignored for several years now, so I think this is overall a good development (although I agree that the value proposition is starting to get tricky as it gets close to or even crosses 1000€ for a device without a reliable warranty).
I had an 8.9 inch Dell netbook That came with Ubuntu. The size was convenient, but I hated the cramped non standard keyboard and puny screen. A 10.1 inch model with a normal keyboard would have been better. I also think 11.6 inch laptops aren’t much smaller than 13.3 inch models. For $1k, A 13.3 inch MacBook Air would be my first choice and a $400 10.1 inch Chromebook Flip would be my 2nd choice.
Yeah the keyboards on the old “back in the day” netbooks were awful. They tried to fit WAY more keys onto them than necessary. Some of the keys ended up being absurdly small. The sensibility of the keyboards on newer devices on the market seems better.
I had one of the old 8.9″ Acer Aspire One netbooks, and it had an awful keyboard. It’s funny that they didn’t have the balls to get rid of the Print Screen key, or the Pause/Break key.
You’re right, there are not many 12″ laptops on the market, and none of them compete at the level of specs as the One Mix 4. Seems like most of the 12″ laptops ended around the Intel 8th gen.
Even when comparing a 13″, I’m still not convinced that 10″ is enough extra portability to overcome all of my objections about buying an out-of-market unwarrantied $1000 laptop.
If this was a Lenovo or Asus product, sold inside my own country, I’d probably consider buying one as my next laptop.
This seems like a great UMPC but I would have loved to see it with Ryzen 5000 instead of Intel. The price is also quite high for a system of this spec. Maybe I’m not the intended demographic since I just pre-ordered a Ryzen 5000 15.6 inch gaming laptop last week. That said I love small PCs but hate giving Intel money. I almost bought the AYA NEO just to support the project but I don’t need a handheld.
Too bad the One Mix line has gone from UMPC to just another netbook in its 4th generation. Did they also give up on trying to integrate LTE into the One Mix line? I was excited when it was going to be in the One Mix 3 but they gave up on it before release.
Going to pass on the One Mix 4 netbook.
I wouldn’t say it’s “just another netbook” given that I’m not aware of any current clamshell devices at around 10 inches (I think GPD have a 9 incher that’s close, but that’s it?), let alone one that’s penable and with comparable specs. Happy to hear of any suggestions though! The only other similar sized device coming to mind is the Surface Go (2), but that’s not a yoga-style device.
So I’m glad that there will be an interesting offer in this form factor and size. In practical terms, I’m not sure whether I prefer the 8.4 inches of the omy3 to this – I’d be very tempted to try, but just got the 3 last summer, so I’ll try to not succumb straight away. I’d definitely give a 10 incher a shot, once I get the chance, although I’m also quite happy with the 3’s size so far (haven’t actually used it while traveling for obvious reasons, but it feels a bit more comfortable than the omy2s I had before).
Yeah. It’s just another netbook now.
I hope the One Mix 5 goes back to a 7” screen or 8” with thin bezels. Built-in LTE would be preferred too.
There’s the OneGx1 Pro but it’s an ugly chunky gamer looking thing.
I agree. I was hoping to see more One Mix UMPCs and not One Mix netbooks. I’ll be passing on the One Mix 4.
Too bad their current UMPC with a 7″ screen with Tiger Lake is an ugly gaming Alienware knock off. It has LTE though which is nice.
These MIX and similar units always seem to lag behind the leading edge — i.e. why buy one of these with a Y processor? If they could go a little quicker in integrating more of the latest from Intel (AMD?) into these, they would be attractive, even with the small keyboards.
I’m not sure you mean the latest – I don’t think there are any newer mobile Intel cpus? I suspect putting a U-class CPU in there might lead to annoying noise issues with cooling. Would be nice, sure, but maybe not worth it? AMD would be great as an option, they suggested they might offer an AMD version of the 3 at some point… We’ll see