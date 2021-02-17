By most standards, the One Mix 4 is a tiny laptop computer. It features a 10.1 inch display and the laptop measures just 8.9″ x 6.2″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 1.7 pounds.
But it’s also the largest computer to date from One Netbook, a company that’s focused entirely on small laptops, some with screens as small as 7 inches. The larger screen and bigger keyboard on this model could make it more useable as a general-purpose PC, and it’s also one of the company’s only models to have a touchpad rather than an optical touch sensor.
It’s not as pocket-sized as some of the company’s other models though.
First revealed late last year, the One Mix 4 is now available for pre-order in Japan. There’s no word on when it’ll be available in other countries though.
The One Mix 4 is powered by an Intel Tiger Lake Y-series processor and features a touchscreen display and 360-degree hinge that allows you to flip the screen all the way back and use the computer in tablet mode.
There’s also support for an optional pen, which is sold separately and which supports 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity.
Other features include a backlit keyboard, a Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint reader built into the power button located on the side of the device, and three USB-C ports (two USB 4.0 and one USB 3.0).
While One Netbook has talked about releasing a model with an Intel Core i7-1160G7 processor, the version available for pre-order in Japan has an Intel Core i5-1130G7 chip. Both feature Intel Iris Xe graphics, but it’s worth noting that the Core i5 version of the GPU has 80 execution units rather than the 96 you get with the Core i7 processor (despite a misprint on the One Netbook website suggesting that the Core i5 model has a 96 EU graphics processor).
Prices in Japan start at about $1088 for a model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but the laptop is available with up to 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for $1258.
While it’s likely that prices will vary by region, I wouldn’t expect the One Mix 4 to be much cheaper when it’s available in the United States. One Netbook’s products tend to carry fairly high price tags.
Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the One Mix 4:
|Display
|10.1 inch LTPS LCD
2560 x 1600
100% sRGB
10-point multitouch
Pen support (sold separately)
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-1130G7
|GPU
|Intel Iris Xe (80eu)
|RAM
|8GB / 16GB LPDDR4x-3200 (soldered)
|Storage
|256GB / 512GB / 1 TB PCIe NVMe M.2 2280
|Ports
|2 x USB 4 Type-C
1 x USB 3.0 Type-C
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x microSD card reader
|Wireless
|WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
|Security
|Fingerprint reader
|Battery
|10,000 mAh, 3.85V battery
|Charging
|45W fast charger
|Dimensions
|227 x 157.3 x 17mm
|Weight
|769 grams
|Price
|¥ 115,200 ($1088) and up
via @Pierre_Benayoun
Too bad the One Mix line has gone from UMPC to just another netbook in its 4th generation. Did they also give up on trying to integrate LTE into the One Mix line? I was excited when it was going to be in the One Mix 3 but they gave up on it before release.
Going to pass on the One Mix 4 netbook.
These MIX and similar units always seem to lag behind the leading edge — i.e. why buy one of these with a Y processor? If they could go a little quicker in integrating more of the latest from Intel (AMD?) into these, they would be attractive, even with the small keyboards.