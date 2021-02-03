HMD’s newest budget smartphone sports a 6.51 inch, 1600 x 720 pixel IPS LCD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor, and a starting price of €99 (about $120 US).

The Nokia 1.4 is available in select markets starting today and it’ll ship with Android 10 Go Edition software, but HMD says it’ll receive an updated to Android 11 Go Edition in the future.

The smartphone has the same processor as last year’s Nokia 1.3, but it has a bigger, higher-resolution display, a larger battery, and support for more memory and storage… at least on some models.

An entry-level version still comes with a paltry 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, but HMD will also offers 1GB/32GB and 3GB/64GB configurations.

The phone measures 166.42 x 76.72 x 8.7mm and weighs about 178 grams, and packs dual rear cameras (8MP with auto-focus plus 2MP macro) and a 5MP front-facing camera. It has a 4,000 mAh battery and the phone features a 3.5mm headphone jack, a microSD card reader, and support for 4G LTE Cat 4 networks.

It’s not just the processor and RAM that make it clear this is a budget phone though. The Nokia 1.4 also has some antiquated specs including a micro USB port, 802.11b/g/n WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.2. The phone can also only use microSD cards up to 128GB in size.

press release

