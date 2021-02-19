After launching one of the first 5G-ready Windows laptops last year, Lenovo is preparing for round two.

The new Lenovo Yoga 5G will be a thin, light, and fanless laptop with a touchscreen display, 360-degee hinge, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processor.

Lenovo shared the first details about the upcoming laptop in a post to Chinese social media site Weibo.

The laptop is said to weigh 1.35 kilograms (just under 3 pounds) and pack a 60 Wh battery. Paired with Qualcomm’s energy-efficient processor, that should allow the laptop to get very long battery life, while the integrated 5G modem means you can stay connected to the internet 24/7 by transitioning from WiFi to cellular networks and back again as needed.

While Lenovo hasn’t provided any details about things like screen size, memory, or storage, it’s worth noting that last year’s Lenovo Flex 5G also weighed 1.35 kg and also had a 60 Wh battery. That model sports a 14 inch full HD display, so it seems likely the new model will follow suit.

In fact, the only thing we know for certain will be different in the new model is that it packs a 2nd-gen Snapdragon 8cx chip rather than first-gen which means brings support for WiFi 6, an integrated 5G modem, a few other small performance tweaks.

via MyFixGuide

