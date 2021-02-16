Motorola is adding two new models to its Moto G line of budget/mid-range smartphones. The new Moto G10 is a 6.5 inch phone with a Qualcom Snapdragon 460 processor, 4GB of RAM, a starting price of around $180, and a 5,000 mAh battery that Motorola says should provide up to 2 days of battery life.
The new Moto G30 looks similar at first glance, but it has a faster Snapdragon 662 processor, 6GB of RAM, and higher resolution front and rear cameras. It also has a 90 Hz screen refresh rate, which isn’t bad for a phone set to sell for around $220.
Motorola hasn’t announced global pricing or availability details yet, but Motorola UK announced the new phones in a series of tweets, and I was able to put together a comparison table using specs from the Motorola UK website:
|Moto G10
|Moto G30
|Display
|6.5 inch LCD
1600 x 720
269 ppi
|6.5 inch LCD
1600 x 720 pixels
269 ppi
90 Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Memory
|4GB
|6GB
|Storage
|64GB or 128GB
|128GB
|Ports
|USB 2.0 Type-C
3.5mm headphone
microSD (up to 512GB)
| USB 2.0 Type-C
3.5mm headphone
microSD (up to 512GB)
|Cameras
|48MP primary
8MP ultra-wide
2MP macro
2MP depth
8MP selfie
|64MP primary
8MP ultra-wide
2MP macro
2MP depth
13MP selfie
|Battery
|5,000 mAh
6,000 mAh (India only)
|5,000 mAh
|Charging
|10W wired charger
20W wired charger (India)
|20W TurboPower charger
|Design
|Plastic body
Pearl and grey color options
IP52 water repellent
|Plastic body
Dark Pearl and Pastel Sky color options
IP52 water repellent
|Security
|Fingerprint reader
|Fingerprint reader
|Wireless
|4G LTE Cat 4
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
GPS
|4G LTE Cat 13
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
GPS
|Dimensions
|165.22 x 75.73 x 9.19mm (9.89mm in India)
|165.22 x 75.73 x 9.14mm
|Weight
|200 grams (220 in India)
|197 grams
|Price
|€150
|€180
According to 9to5Google, both phones should be available in Europe within the next few months.