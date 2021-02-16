Motorola is adding two new models to its Moto G line of budget/mid-range smartphones. The new Moto G10 is a 6.5 inch phone with a Qualcom Snapdragon 460 processor, 4GB of RAM, a starting price of around $180, and a 5,000 mAh battery that Motorola says should provide up to 2 days of battery life.

The new Moto G30 looks similar at first glance, but it has a faster Snapdragon 662 processor, 6GB of RAM, and higher resolution front and rear cameras. It also has a 90 Hz screen refresh rate, which isn’t bad for a phone set to sell for around $220.

Moto G30

Motorola hasn’t announced global pricing or availability details yet, but Motorola UK announced the new phones in a series of tweets, and I was able to put together a comparison table using specs from the Motorola UK website:

Moto G10Moto G30
Display6.5 inch LCD
1600 x 720
269 ppi		6.5 inch LCD
1600 x 720 pixels
269 ppi
90 Hz refresh rate
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 460Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Memory4GB6GB
Storage64GB or 128GB128GB
PortsUSB 2.0 Type-C
3.5mm headphone
microSD (up to 512GB)		 USB 2.0 Type-C
3.5mm headphone
microSD (up to 512GB)
Cameras48MP primary
8MP ultra-wide
2MP macro
2MP depth
8MP selfie		64MP primary
8MP ultra-wide
2MP macro
2MP depth
13MP selfie
Battery 5,000 mAh
6,000 mAh (India only)		5,000 mAh
Charging10W wired charger
20W wired charger (India)		20W TurboPower charger
DesignPlastic body
Pearl and grey color options
IP52 water repellent		Plastic body
Dark Pearl and Pastel Sky color options
IP52 water repellent
SecurityFingerprint readerFingerprint reader
Wireless4G LTE Cat 4
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
GPS		4G LTE Cat 13
WiFi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
GPS
Dimensions165.22 x 75.73 x 9.19mm (9.89mm in India)165.22 x 75.73 x 9.14mm
Weight200 grams (220 in India)197 grams
Price€150€180

According to 9to5Google, both phones should be available in Europe within the next few months.

