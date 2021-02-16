Motorola is adding two new models to its Moto G line of budget/mid-range smartphones. The new Moto G10 is a 6.5 inch phone with a Qualcom Snapdragon 460 processor, 4GB of RAM, a starting price of around $180, and a 5,000 mAh battery that Motorola says should provide up to 2 days of battery life.

The new Moto G30 looks similar at first glance, but it has a faster Snapdragon 662 processor, 6GB of RAM, and higher resolution front and rear cameras. It also has a 90 Hz screen refresh rate, which isn’t bad for a phone set to sell for around $220.

Motorola hasn’t announced global pricing or availability details yet, but Motorola UK announced the new phones in a series of tweets, and I was able to put together a comparison table using specs from the Motorola UK website:

Moto G10 Moto G30 Display 6.5 inch LCD

1600 x 720

269 ppi 6.5 inch LCD

1600 x 720 pixels

269 ppi

90 Hz refresh rate Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Memory 4GB 6GB Storage 64GB or 128GB 128GB Ports USB 2.0 Type-C

3.5mm headphone

microSD (up to 512GB) USB 2.0 Type-C

3.5mm headphone

microSD (up to 512GB) Cameras 48MP primary

8MP ultra-wide

2MP macro

2MP depth

8MP selfie 64MP primary

8MP ultra-wide

2MP macro

2MP depth

13MP selfie Battery 5,000 mAh

6,000 mAh (India only) 5,000 mAh Charging 10W wired charger

20W wired charger (India) 20W TurboPower charger Design Plastic body

Pearl and grey color options

IP52 water repellent Plastic body

Dark Pearl and Pastel Sky color options

IP52 water repellent Security Fingerprint reader Fingerprint reader Wireless 4G LTE Cat 4

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

GPS 4G LTE Cat 13

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

GPS Dimensions 165.22 x 75.73 x 9.19mm (9.89mm in India) 165.22 x 75.73 x 9.14mm Weight 200 grams (220 in India) 197 grams Price €150 €180

According to 9to5Google, both phones should be available in Europe within the next few months.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

