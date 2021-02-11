Most recent Android smartphones ship with processors from Qualcomm, MediaTek, Samsung, or Huawei. But over the past few years we’ve seen chips from a new player called Unisoc show up in a handful of smartphones from Hisense, HMD, and other companies.

Now Motorola is launching a budget phone with a Unisoc Tiger SC9863A processor.

The Moto E6i is an entry-level smartphone with 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 6.1 inch HD+ display, and Android 10 Go Edition software. It’s available in Brazil for about $200.

The phone’s processor is a 1.6 GHz ARM Cortex-A55 octa-core processor with Imagination IMG PowerVR GE8322 graphics. It’s a 28nm processor that’s very much designed for budget devices… and it’s pretty clear that the Moto E6i fits the mold.

Motorola’s new entry-level smartphone has a few decent features including a fingerprint reader, 3,000 mAh battery, and 10W fast charging support. It also has a headphone jack and microSD card reader.

But the Moto E6i has a micro USB port rather than USB-C, tops out at 802.11b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2, and lacks support for NFC or wireless charging. The phone has a 13MP primary camera paired with a 2MP depth-sensing camera, as well as a 5MP front-facing camera.

Some of those limitations are likely due to the SC9863A processor, which cannot support 802.11ac or Bluetooth 5 connections and which tops out at 4G LTE Cat 7 connectivity.

There’s no word on if or when this particular smartphone will be available outside of Brazil

via GizmoChina

