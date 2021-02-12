The LG Gram line of laptops are known for their featherweight designs, and the 2021 lineup continues the trend.

LG unveiled 5 new models during this year’s virtual Consumer Electronics Show including models with 14, 16, and 17 inch displays. The two smaller sizes are also available in convertible tablet configurations, with touchscreen displays and 360-degree hinges that let you flip the screen around for use in tablet, tent, stand, or laptop modes.

All of the new laptops are powered by 11th-gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake” processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, and they’re all lightweight notebooks – the smallest weighs just 2.2 pounds, while the largest is just 3 pounds.

Prices range from $999 to $1,999 depending on the model and configuration, and the laptops are available in the US starting February 12, 2021 while the 2-in-1 convertible models will be available in mid-March.

You can find detailed specs in the table below, but in a nutshell the notebooks come with a choice of three screen sizes, and if you don’t need a 17 inch display you can opt for a convertible model that has a 360-degree hinge, touchscreen display, and support for pen input.

All of the laptops have 16:10 aspect ratio displays – for the 14 inch models, that would be a 1920 x 1200 pixel screen, while the larger models have 2560 x 1600 pixel displays.

The 2021 LG Gram laptops are also the first in the family to feature slim bezels around all four sides of the display for a higher screen-to-body ratio than previous generations. And as expected, the new LG Gram 16 and LG Gram 16 2-in-1 notebooks will replace the previous-gen 15.6 inch models in LG’s laptop lineup.

All of the new laptops are available with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x memory, they all have dual M.2 2280 slots for PCIe NVMe and/or SATA SSDs, and they all feature Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 1, headphone, and microSD ports as well as fingerprint readers, and backlit keyboards.

Here’s an overview of some key features for each of the new laptops:

LG gram 17

(17Z90P) LG gram 16

(16Z90P) LG gram 14

(14Z90P) LG gram 16 2-in-1

(16T90P) LG gram 14 2-in-1

(14T90P) Display Size 17-inch 16-inch 14-inch 16-inch 14-inch LCD WQXGA (2560 x

1600) IPS, DCI-P3 99

percent (Typical) WQXGA (2560 x

1600) IPS, DCI-P3 99

percent (Typical) WUXGA (1920 x

1200) IPS, DCI-P3 99

percent (Typical) WQXGA (2560 x

1600), Touch IPS

Display, Corning

Gorilla Glass 6 WUXGA (1920 x

1200), Touch IPS

Display, Corning

Gorilla Glass 6 Aspect

Ratio 16:10 16:10 16:10 16:10 16:10 Weight 1350g (2.98lbs) 1190g (2.62lbs) 999g (2.2lbs) 1480g (3.26lbs) 1250g (2.76lbs) Size 380.2 x 260.1 x

17.8mm

(14.97 x 10.24 x 0.70

inches) 355.9 x 243.4 x

16.8mm

(14.01 x 9.58 x 0.66

inches) 313.4 x 215.2 x

16.8mm

(12.34 x 8.47 x 0.66

inches) 356.6 x 248.3 x

16.95mm

(14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67

inches) 314 x 219.5 x

16.75mm

(12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66

inches) Battery 80Wh 80Wh 72Wh 80Wh 72Wh CPU 11th Gen Intel

Core Processor 11th Gen Intel

Core Processor 11th Gen Intel

Core Processor 11th Gen Intel

Core Processor 11th Gen Intel

Core Processor GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Intel UHD

Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Intel UHD

Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Intel UHD

Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Intel UHD

Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Intel UHD

Graphics Memory 8/16GB

(LPDDR4x) 8/16GB

(LPDDR4x) 8/16GB

(LPDDR4x) 8/16GB

(LPDDR4x) 8/16GB

(LPDDR4x) Storage M.2 Dual SSD slots

(NVMe) M.2 Dual SSD slots

(NVMe) M.2 Dual SSD slots

(NVMe) M.2 Dual SSD slots

(NVMe) M.2 Dual SSD slots

(NVMe) Color White, Silver, Black White, Silver, Black White, Silver, Black Silver, Black, Green Silver, Black, Green Keyboard Backlit Backlit Backlit Backlit Backlit I/O Port USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,

USB PD,

Thunderbolt 4),

USB 3.2 Gen2x1(x2),

HDMI, microSD/UFS,

HP-Out USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,

USB PD,

Thunderbolt 4),

USB 3.2 Gen2x1(x2),

HDMI, microSD/UFS,

HP-Out USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,

USB PD,

Thunderbolt 4), USB

3.2 Gen2x1(x2),

HDMI, microSD/UFS,

HP-Out USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,

USB PD,

Thunderbolt 4), USB

3.2 Gen2x1,

microSD/UFS, HP-Out USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,

USB PD,

Thunderbolt 4), USB

3.2 Gen2x1,

microSD/UFS, HP-Out USP Fingerprint Reader,

Compliant with 7 US

Military Standard

810G tests, DTS X

Ultra, Wi-Fi 6 Fingerprint Reader,

Compliant with 7 US

Military Standard

810G tests, DTS X

Ultra, Wi-Fi 6 Fingerprint Reader, Compliant with 7 US

Military Standard

810G tests, DTS X

Ultra, Wi-Fi 6 Fingerprint Reader,

Stylus Pen (Wacom

AES 2.0), Compliant

with 7 US Military

Standard 810G

tests, DTS X Ultra,

Wi-Fi 6 Fingerprint Reader,

Stylus Pen (Wacom

AES 2.0), Compliant

with 7 US Military

Standard 810G

tests, DTS X Ultra,

Wi-Fi 6

And here are pricing and availability details:

Model Model. suffix Specs SRP Availability Main Color Battery* gram 14 14Z90P-K.AAW3U1 i3 TGL_8GB_256GB White Up to 25.5 hr $999 Now 14Z90P-K.AAW5U1 i5 TGL_8GB_256GB White Up to 25.5 hr $1199 Now 14Z90P-K.AAS7U1 i7 TGL_8GB_512GB Silver Up to 25.5 hr $1399 Now 14Z90P-K.AAS8U1 i7 TGL_16GB_512GB Silver Up to 25.5 hr $1499 Now 14Z90P-K.AAB8U1 i7 TGL_16GB_512GB Black Up to 25.5 hr $1499 Now gram 16 16Z90P-K.AAW5U1 i5 TGL_8GB_256GB White Up to 22 hr $1299 Now 16Z90P-K.AAS8U1 i7 TGL_16GB_1TB Silver Up to 22 hr $1699 Now 16Z90P-K.AAB8U1 i7 TGL_16GB_1TB Black Up to 22 hr $1699 Now gram 17 17Z90P-K.AAB8U1 i7 TGL_16GB_1TB Black Up to 19.5 hr $1799 Now gram 2 in 1 (14) 14T90P-K.AAB9U1 i7 TGL_16GB_1TB Black Up to 24.5 hr $1699 Mid-Mar 14T90P-K.AAG9U1 i7 TGL_16GB_1TB Green Up to 24.5 hr $1699 Mid-Mar gram 2 in 1 (16) 16T90P-K.AAG7U1 i5 TGL_16GB_512GB Green Up to 21 hr $1499 Mid-Mar 16T90P-K.AAS9U1 i7 TGL_16GB_2TB Silver Up to 21 hr $1999 Mid-Mar 16T90P-K.AAB9U1 i7 TGL_16GB_2TB Black Up to 21 hr $1999 Mid-Mar

This article was originally published January 6, 2021 and last updated February 12, 2021.

press release (1)(2)

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

