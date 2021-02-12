The LG Gram line of laptops are known for their featherweight designs, and the 2021 lineup continues the trend.
LG unveiled 5 new models during this year’s virtual Consumer Electronics Show including models with 14, 16, and 17 inch displays. The two smaller sizes are also available in convertible tablet configurations, with touchscreen displays and 360-degree hinges that let you flip the screen around for use in tablet, tent, stand, or laptop modes.
All of the new laptops are powered by 11th-gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake” processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, and they’re all lightweight notebooks – the smallest weighs just 2.2 pounds, while the largest is just 3 pounds.
Prices range from $999 to $1,999 depending on the model and configuration, and the laptops are available in the US starting February 12, 2021 while the 2-in-1 convertible models will be available in mid-March.
You can find detailed specs in the table below, but in a nutshell the notebooks come with a choice of three screen sizes, and if you don’t need a 17 inch display you can opt for a convertible model that has a 360-degree hinge, touchscreen display, and support for pen input.
All of the laptops have 16:10 aspect ratio displays – for the 14 inch models, that would be a 1920 x 1200 pixel screen, while the larger models have 2560 x 1600 pixel displays.
The 2021 LG Gram laptops are also the first in the family to feature slim bezels around all four sides of the display for a higher screen-to-body ratio than previous generations. And as expected, the new LG Gram 16 and LG Gram 16 2-in-1 notebooks will replace the previous-gen 15.6 inch models in LG’s laptop lineup.
All of the new laptops are available with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x memory, they all have dual M.2 2280 slots for PCIe NVMe and/or SATA SSDs, and they all feature Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 1, headphone, and microSD ports as well as fingerprint readers, and backlit keyboards.
Here’s an overview of some key features for each of the new laptops:
LG gram 17
LG gram 16
LG gram 14
LG gram 16 2-in-1
LG gram 14 2-in-1
Display Size
17-inch
16-inch
14-inch
16-inch
14-inch
LCD
WQXGA (2560 x
WQXGA (2560 x
WUXGA (1920 x
WQXGA (2560 x
WUXGA (1920 x
Aspect
16:10
16:10
16:10
16:10
16:10
Weight
1350g (2.98lbs)
1190g (2.62lbs)
999g (2.2lbs)
1480g (3.26lbs)
1250g (2.76lbs)
Size
380.2 x 260.1 x
355.9 x 243.4 x
313.4 x 215.2 x
356.6 x 248.3 x
314 x 219.5 x
Battery
80Wh
80Wh
72Wh
80Wh
72Wh
CPU
11th Gen Intel
11th Gen Intel
11th Gen Intel
11th Gen Intel
11th Gen Intel
GPU
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Memory
8/16GB
8/16GB
8/16GB
8/16GB
8/16GB
Storage
M.2 Dual SSD slots
M.2 Dual SSD slots
M.2 Dual SSD slots
M.2 Dual SSD slots
M.2 Dual SSD slots
Color
White, Silver, Black
White, Silver, Black
White, Silver, Black
Silver, Black, Green
Silver, Black, Green
Keyboard
Backlit
Backlit
Backlit
Backlit
Backlit
I/O Port
USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,
USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,
USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,
USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,
HP-Out
USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,
HP-Out
USP
Fingerprint Reader,
Fingerprint Reader,
Fingerprint Reader,
Compliant with 7 US
Fingerprint Reader,
Fingerprint Reader,
And here are pricing and availability details:
Model
Model. suffix
Specs
SRP
Availability
Main
Color
Battery*
gram 14
i3 TGL_8GB_256GB
White
Up to 25.5 hr
$999
Now
i5 TGL_8GB_256GB
White
Up to 25.5 hr
$1199
Now
i7 TGL_8GB_512GB
Silver
Up to 25.5 hr
$1399
Now
i7 TGL_16GB_512GB
Silver
Up to 25.5 hr
$1499
Now
i7 TGL_16GB_512GB
Black
Up to 25.5 hr
$1499
Now
gram 16
i5 TGL_8GB_256GB
White
Up to 22 hr
$1299
Now
i7 TGL_16GB_1TB
Silver
Up to 22 hr
$1699
Now
i7 TGL_16GB_1TB
Black
Up to 22 hr
$1699
Now
gram 17
i7 TGL_16GB_1TB
Black
Up to 19.5 hr
$1799
Now
gram 2 in 1 (14)
i7 TGL_16GB_1TB
Black
Up to 24.5 hr
$1699
Mid-Mar
i7 TGL_16GB_1TB
Green
Up to 24.5 hr
$1699
Mid-Mar
gram 2 in 1 (16)
16T90P-K.AAG7U1
i5 TGL_16GB_512GB
Green
Up to 21 hr
$1499
Mid-Mar
i7 TGL_16GB_2TB
Silver
Up to 21 hr
$1999
Mid-Mar
i7 TGL_16GB_2TB
Black
Up to 21 hr
$1999
Mid-Mar
This article was originally published January 6, 2021 and last updated February 12, 2021.
The 14″ model should have a resolution of at least 1440p to have a useful scaled resolution, other then that, the lineup looks good.