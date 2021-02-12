The LG Gram line of laptops are known for their featherweight designs, and the 2021 lineup continues the trend.

LG unveiled 5 new models during this year’s virtual Consumer Electronics Show including models with 14, 16, and 17 inch displays. The two smaller sizes are also available in convertible tablet configurations, with touchscreen displays and 360-degree hinges that let you flip the screen around for use in tablet, tent, stand, or laptop modes.

All of the new laptops are powered by 11th-gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake” processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, and they’re all lightweight notebooks – the smallest weighs just 2.2 pounds, while the largest is just 3 pounds.

Prices range from $999 to $1,999 depending on the model and configuration, and the laptops are available in the US starting February 12, 2021 while the 2-in-1 convertible models will be available in mid-March.

You can find detailed specs in the table below, but in a nutshell the notebooks come with a choice of three screen sizes, and if you don’t need a 17 inch display you can opt for a convertible model that has a 360-degree hinge, touchscreen display, and support for pen input.

All of the laptops have 16:10 aspect ratio displays – for the 14 inch models, that would be a 1920 x 1200 pixel screen, while the larger models have 2560 x 1600 pixel displays.

The 2021 LG Gram laptops are also the first in the family to feature slim bezels around all four sides of the display for a higher screen-to-body ratio than previous generations. And as expected, the new LG Gram 16 and LG Gram 16 2-in-1 notebooks will replace the previous-gen 15.6 inch models in LG’s laptop lineup.

All of the new laptops are available with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x memory, they all have dual M.2 2280 slots for PCIe NVMe and/or SATA SSDs, and they all feature Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 1, headphone, and microSD ports as well as fingerprint readers, and backlit keyboards.

Here’s an overview of some key features for each of the new laptops:

LG gram 17
(17Z90P)

LG gram 16
(16Z90P)

LG gram 14
(14Z90P)

LG gram 16 2-in-1
(16T90P)

LG gram 14 2-in-1
(14T90P)

Display Size

17-inch

16-inch

14-inch

16-inch

14-inch

LCD

WQXGA (2560 x
1600) IPS, DCI-P3 99
percent (Typical)

WQXGA (2560 x
1600) IPS, DCI-P3 99
percent (Typical)

WUXGA (1920 x
1200) IPS, DCI-P3 99
percent (Typical)

WQXGA (2560 x
1600), Touch IPS
Display, Corning
Gorilla Glass 6

WUXGA (1920 x
1200), Touch IPS
Display, Corning
Gorilla Glass 6

Aspect
Ratio

16:10

16:10

16:10

16:10

16:10

Weight

1350g (2.98lbs)

1190g (2.62lbs)

999g (2.2lbs)

1480g (3.26lbs)

1250g (2.76lbs)

Size

380.2 x 260.1 x
17.8mm
(14.97 x 10.24 x 0.70
inches)

355.9 x 243.4 x
16.8mm
(14.01 x 9.58 x 0.66
inches)

313.4 x 215.2 x
16.8mm
(12.34 x 8.47 x 0.66
inches)

356.6 x 248.3 x
16.95mm
(14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67
inches) 

314 x 219.5 x
16.75mm
(12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66
inches)

Battery

80Wh

80Wh

72Wh

80Wh

72Wh

CPU

11th Gen Intel
Core Processor

11th Gen Intel
Core Processor

11th Gen Intel
Core Processor

11th Gen Intel
Core Processor

11th Gen Intel
Core Processor

GPU

Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Intel UHD
Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Intel UHD
Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Intel UHD
Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Intel UHD
Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics
Intel UHD
Graphics

Memory

8/16GB
(LPDDR4x)

8/16GB
(LPDDR4x)

8/16GB
(LPDDR4x)

8/16GB
(LPDDR4x)

8/16GB
(LPDDR4x)

Storage

M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMe)

M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMe)

M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMe)

M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMe)

M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMe)

Color

White, Silver, Black

White, Silver, Black

White, Silver, Black

Silver, Black, Green

Silver, Black, Green

Keyboard

Backlit

Backlit

Backlit

Backlit

Backlit

I/O Port

USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,
USB PD,
Thunderbolt 4),
USB 3.2 Gen2x1(x2),
HDMI, microSD/UFS,
HP-Out

USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,
USB PD,
Thunderbolt 4),
USB 3.2 Gen2x1(x2),
HDMI, microSD/UFS,
HP-Out

USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,
USB PD,
Thunderbolt 4), USB
3.2 Gen2x1(x2),
HDMI, microSD/UFS,
HP-Out

USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,
USB PD,
Thunderbolt 4), USB
3.2 Gen2x1,
microSD/UFS,

HP-Out

USB 4 Gen3x2(x2,
USB PD,
Thunderbolt 4), USB
3.2 Gen2x1,
microSD/UFS,

HP-Out

USP

Fingerprint Reader,
Compliant with 7 US
Military Standard
810G tests, DTS X
Ultra, Wi-Fi 6

Fingerprint Reader,
Compliant with 7 US
Military Standard
810G tests, DTS X
Ultra, Wi-Fi 6

Fingerprint Reader,

Compliant with 7 US
Military Standard
810G tests, DTS X
Ultra, Wi-Fi 6

Fingerprint Reader,
Stylus Pen (Wacom
AES 2.0), Compliant
with 7 US Military
Standard 810G
tests, DTS X Ultra,
Wi-Fi 6

Fingerprint Reader,
Stylus Pen (Wacom
AES 2.0), Compliant
with 7 US Military
Standard 810G
tests, DTS X Ultra,
Wi-Fi 6

And here are pricing and availability details:

Model

Model. suffix

Specs

SRP

Availability

Main

Color

Battery*

gram 14

14Z90P-K.AAW3U1

i3 TGL_8GB_256GB

White

Up to 25.5 hr

$999

Now

14Z90P-K.AAW5U1

i5 TGL_8GB_256GB

White

Up to 25.5 hr

$1199

Now

14Z90P-K.AAS7U1

i7 TGL_8GB_512GB

Silver

Up to 25.5 hr

$1399

Now

14Z90P-K.AAS8U1

i7 TGL_16GB_512GB

Silver

Up to 25.5 hr

$1499

Now

14Z90P-K.AAB8U1

i7 TGL_16GB_512GB

Black

Up to 25.5 hr

$1499

Now

gram 16

16Z90P-K.AAW5U1

i5 TGL_8GB_256GB

White

Up to 22 hr

$1299

Now

16Z90P-K.AAS8U1

i7 TGL_16GB_1TB

Silver

Up to 22 hr

$1699

Now

16Z90P-K.AAB8U1

i7 TGL_16GB_1TB

Black

Up to 22 hr

$1699

Now

gram 17

17Z90P-K.AAB8U1

i7 TGL_16GB_1TB

Black

Up to 19.5 hr

$1799

Now

gram 2 in 1 (14)

14T90P-K.AAB9U1

i7 TGL_16GB_1TB

Black

Up to 24.5 hr

$1699

Mid-Mar

14T90P-K.AAG9U1

i7 TGL_16GB_1TB

Green

Up to 24.5 hr

$1699

Mid-Mar

gram 2 in 1 (16)

16T90P-K.AAG7U1

i5 TGL_16GB_512GB

Green

Up to 21 hr

$1499

Mid-Mar

16T90P-K.AAS9U1

i7 TGL_16GB_2TB

Silver

Up to 21 hr

$1999

Mid-Mar

16T90P-K.AAB9U1

i7 TGL_16GB_2TB

Black

Up to 21 hr

$1999

Mid-Mar

This article was originally published January 6, 2021 and last updated February 12, 2021. 

  1. The 14″ model should have a resolution of at least 1440p to have a useful scaled resolution, other then that, the lineup looks good.

    Reply