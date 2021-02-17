AVnet’s MaaXBoard line of single-board computers are the same size as a Raspberry Pi Model B, but instead of Broadcom chips, they’re powered by NXP i.MX 8M processors.

The latest model is the MaaXBoard Nano, which is a 3.3″ x 1.8″ computer-on-a-board featuring an i.MX 8M Nano processor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of eMMC storage, a microSD card reader, Gigabit Ethernet, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5, and four USB 2.0 ports plus camera and display interfaces, antenna connectors, and a 40-pin Raspberry Pi HAT-compatible GPIO connector.

It also has four onboard microphones and a 3.5mm audio jack. Paired with the NXP processor, that makes the Nano a decent option for audio and edge computing applications that involve things like voice recognition and language processing.

The i.MX 8M Nano processor features four ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at 1.5 GHz plus a single energy-efficient ARM Cortex-M7 core that runs at 750 MHz.

AVNet says the board can be used for applications that involve things like machine vision or other artificial intelligence tasks as well as for Internet of Things or other embedded computing devices.

The company offers downloadable Android 9, Debian Linux, and Yocto Linux images for its MaaxBoard products, as well and Android and Linux development tools and board comes with a 5V/3A USB Type-C power supply.

The MaaxBoard Nano is available for purchase from AVNet for about $80, but it’s currently listed as out of stock and may not ship for a few months

via CNX Software

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

