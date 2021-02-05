Sometimes you need a general purpose computer that can handle everything from document editing to gaming, with a bit of light meme stock trading thrown in for good measure. And sometimes you want a purpose-build device that’s designed to do one thing and do it well.

Conrad Barski’s Lisperati1000 is a computer that falls in the latter category. It’s a tiny portable workstation made for Lisp programming on the go, although I suppose you could use it to write code in other programming languages.

Barski says this DIY portable computer features an 8.8 inch, 1920 x 480 pixel ultra widescreen display, a mechanical keyboard with full-sized keys and Cherry MX Brown switches, but which is still only about 40 percent the size of a typical keyboard since all unnecessary keys have been removed.

The heart of the computer is a Raspberry Pi Zero W single-board computer, and the system features a 3D printed custom case nd two 4,400 mAh batteries.

The original plan was to only build three units, but due to positive reception to the design Barski now plans to “fund a project to release this as a kit” and release the parts list, STL files for folks that want to 3D print their own parts, and instructions for assembling a Lisperati1000 from parts (some soldering required).

If you’re just looking to get your own super-wide display, it looks like you can pick up an 8.8 inch, 1920 x 480 pixel screen for around $65 to $70 at Amazon, or for less than $60 from AliExpress.

via Hacker News

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.