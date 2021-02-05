Sometimes you need a general purpose computer that can handle everything from document editing to gaming, with a bit of light meme stock trading thrown in for good measure. And sometimes you want a purpose-build device that’s designed to do one thing and do it well.

Conrad Barski’s Lisperati1000 is a computer that falls in the latter category. It’s a tiny portable workstation made for Lisp programming on the go, although I suppose you could use it to write code in other programming languages.

Barski says this DIY portable computer features an 8.8 inch, 1920 x 480 pixel ultra widescreen display, a mechanical keyboard with full-sized keys and Cherry MX Brown switches, but which is still only about 40 percent the size of a typical keyboard since all unnecessary keys have been removed.

The heart of the computer is a Raspberry Pi Zero W single-board computer, and the system features a 3D printed custom case nd two 4,400 mAh batteries.

The original plan was to only build three units, but due to positive reception to the design Barski now plans to “fund a project to release this as a kit” and release the parts list, STL files for folks that want to 3D print their own parts, and instructions for assembling a Lisperati1000 from parts (some soldering required).

If you’re just looking to get your own super-wide display, it looks like you can pick up an 8.8 inch, 1920 x 480 pixel screen for around $65 to $70 at Amazon, or for less than $60 from AliExpress.

Presenting: The Lisperati1000 Computer! An ultra-compact Lisp programming workstation. PETG 3D printed case, PizeroW, 4400mAh dual batteries, Full-sized 40% keyboard, 1920×480 ultrawide screen, so I can see lots of parentheses. Only 3 will ever be built. pic.twitter.com/jAPzTI2E3p — Conrad Barski (@lisperati) February 3, 2021

via Hacker News

