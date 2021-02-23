Chinese phone maker Oppo has announced it’s licensing its VOOC fast charging technology for use in automobiles, third-party chargers, and other products. But the company is also demonstrating a new wireless charging technology called Wireless Air Charging that makes it easier to charge gadgets when you place them near a charging mat, and not necessarily in a sweet spot right in top of the center.

The company is also using its recently unveiled Oppo X 2021 rollable concept phone to demonstrate the air charging tech, which makes Oppo’s short demo video look all that much futuristic.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

