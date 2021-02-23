Chinese phone maker Oppo has announced it’s licensing its VOOC fast charging technology for use in automobiles, third-party chargers, and other products. But the company is also demonstrating a new wireless charging technology called Wireless Air Charging that makes it easier to charge gadgets when you place them near a charging mat, and not necessarily in a sweet spot right in top of the center.

The company is also using its recently unveiled Oppo X 2021 rollable concept phone to demonstrate the air charging tech, which makes Oppo’s short demo video look all that much futuristic.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

