Microsoft has developed a habit of releasing two major Windows 10 updates per year, usually with the spring update including at least a few big new features and the fall update focusing more on under-the-hood things that you might not notice as much.

This year the company is flipping things around. The spring update will have a bunch of small changes including bug fixes and performance improvements. But there are only a handful of actual new features, many of which most people will never notice.

If you can’t wait to try them though, a new Windows 10 21H1 Insider Preview Build is out this week.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

