Microsoft has developed a habit of releasing two major Windows 10 updates per year, usually with the spring update including at least a few big new features and the fall update focusing more on under-the-hood things that you might not notice as much.

This year the company is flipping things around. The spring update will have a bunch of small changes including bug fixes and performance improvements. But there are only a handful of actual new features, many of which most people will never notice.

If you can’t wait to try them though, a new Windows 10 21H1 Insider Preview Build is out this week.

Microsoft

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.