Microsoft has developed a habit of releasing two major Windows 10 updates per year, usually with the spring update including at least a few big new features and the fall update focusing more on under-the-hood things that you might not notice as much.
This year the company is flipping things around. The spring update will have a bunch of small changes including bug fixes and performance improvements. But there are only a handful of actual new features, many of which most people will never notice.
If you can’t wait to try them though, a new Windows 10 21H1 Insider Preview Build is out this week.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Introducing the next feature update to Windows 10, version 21H1 [Windows Blogs]
The next major Windows 10 update… isn’t all that major Windows 10, version 21H1 will add support for using multiple Windows Hello cameras for face recognition, improved Windows Defender App Guard performance, and some other fairly small changes.
- Upcoming commercial preview of Microsoft Office LTSC [Microsoft 365 Blog]
Microsoft confirms that Office 2021 for personal and businesses users is coming later this year. It’ll be supported for five years and presents a buy-once option for folks who don’t want to pay for a 365 cloud subscription.
- GeForce Is Made for Gaming, CMP Is Made to Mine [NVIDIA]
NVIDIA introduces a new line of NVIDIA CMP products designed specifically for cryptocurrency mining. They don’t do graphics, but they might relieve demand for gaming GPUs among miners. Driver software for the RTX 3060 will also limit its mining potential.
- Enjoy More Immersive S Pen and Audio Experiences on Your Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ [Samsung]
An upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ update will bring new S-Pen features, such as automatic handwriting to text conversion when you write in a text box area and easier support for scanning a doc with your camera and editing with Samsung Notes.
Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.