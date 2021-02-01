The first smartphones powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor are starting to arrive. And so are developer kits like the Lantronix Snapdragon 888 Mobile HDK. Meanwhile details about the next gaming smartphone from Asus continue to leak, the creators of the popular VLC media player app celebrate the 20th anniversary of VideoLAN, and we’ve got our best look yet at the next mini-laptop from One Netbook.

