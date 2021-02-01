The first smartphones powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor are starting to arrive. And so are developer kits like the Lantronix Snapdragon 888 Mobile HDK. Meanwhile details about the next gaming smartphone from Asus continue to leak, the creators of the popular VLC media player app celebrate the 20th anniversary of VideoLAN, and we’ve got our best look yet at the next mini-laptop from One Netbook.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Snapdragon 888 Mobile Hardware Development Kit released [CNX Software]
Lantronix is now selling a Snapdragon 888 mobile hardware dev kit, but with a $1,349 starting price it’s truly aimed at developers and not just folks looking for a single board computer featuring Qualcomm’s new smartphone processor.
- The next Asus ROG gaming smartphone [MySmartPrice]
The next Asus ROG gaming phone showed up at the website for Chinese wireless regulatory website TENAA. Expect a 6.78 inch, possibly 144 Hz display, a 6000 mAh battery, 65W fast charging, three rear cameras and an array of LED lights on the back.
- VideoLAN celebrates its 20 years anniversary [VideoLAN]
VideoLAN, the maker of the popular cross-platform media player VLC turns 20 years old today. In that time VLC has earned a reputation as a Swiss Army Knife tool that can handle most media formats and codecs. It’s been downloaded over 3.5 billion times
- Focusing on Stadia’s future as a platform, and winding down SG&E [Google]
Google’s Stadia game streaming service is closing its in-house game development division to focus on working with third-party game developers moving forward.
- A new Ubuntu Desktop Installer is coming [Martin Wimpress/Ubuntu]
This will be the biggest update to the installer since 2006 and should bring together the server and desktop installers.
- ExpidusOS is a mobile & desktop Linux distro with the Xfce user interface [ExpidusOS/GitHub]]
An initial release is coming in late February and features a custom theme and mobile display detection.
- KDE Plasma Mobile running on the Librem 5 Linux smartphone [Bhushan Shah/YouTube]
With a faster processor than the PinePhone, the Librem 5 handles this open source user interface (running on top of the postmarketOS operating system) pretty smoothly. Unfortunately with a $799 price tag, the Librem 5 also costs 5X as much as a PinePhone]
- One Netbook One Mix 4 10 inch mini-laptop hands-on [ RealChina Vlog/YouTube]
This video provides a first look at the One Netbook One Mix 4 convertible laptop with a 10 inch touchscreen display, 360-degree hinge, pen support, and an Intel Tiger Lake Y-series processor. It’s not in English, but hands-on videos are a universal language.
