Asus is holding an event to officially launch its next gaming smartphone on March 10th. But DXOMARK went ahead and published a review of the phone’s audio capabilities a few weeks early, and the review gives us our best look yet at the unusual design of the Asus ROG Phone 5 and its matrix of RGB LED lights on the back of the phone that can be used to display graphics.

Meanwhile there’s more evidence (or at least hearsay) indicating that LG’s phone with a rollable display may never be released, another day, another single-board computer, and a bunch of new developments in the Linux smartphone space.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.