Asus is holding an event to officially launch its next gaming smartphone on March 10th. But DXOMARK went ahead and published a review of the phone’s audio capabilities a few weeks early, and the review gives us our best look yet at the unusual design of the Asus ROG Phone 5 and its matrix of RGB LED lights on the back of the phone that can be used to display graphics.
Meanwhile there’s more evidence (or at least hearsay) indicating that LG’s phone with a rollable display may never be released, another day, another single-board computer, and a bunch of new developments in the Linux smartphone space.
- Asus ROG Phone 5 Audio review [DXOMARK]
This DXOMARK review of the audio for the not-yet-officially-announced Asus ROG Phone 5 gaming smartphone gives us our best look yet at its design, including the matrix of LED lights that act as a display/decoration on the back of the phone.
- LG may ditch plan for rollable smartphone upon biz restructuring [Yonhap News Agency]
Amid rumors that LG might sell its flagging smartphone business, the company has allegedly told component suppliers including display maker BOE that the LG Rollable smartphone with a roll-out display is on hold, possibly canceled. Maybe Oppo’s version will see the light of day eventually though.
- Cherry Pi PC SBC is an Orange Pi PC clone selling for $16.5 and up [CNX Software]
Cherry Pi PC V7 is a single-board computer that sells for about $17 and up and which features an Allwinner H3 ARM Cortex-A7 quad-core processor, up to 1GB of RAM, Ethernet, optional WiFi, and a Raspberry Pi-compatible 40-pin header.
- Librem 14: Adding Librem EC, Freed Embedded Controller Firmware [Purism]
Purism’s Librem 14 Linux laptop ships with Libre EC firmware, giving users more control over the embedded controller and behavior of things like the fans, notification LEDs, battery controls, etc. This could eventually make its way to other Purism laptops.
- Spotify Stream On [YouTube]
Spotify HiFi is coming later this year with lossless, CD-quality audio streaming. There’s no word on the pricing yet, but Amazon and Tidal already offer similar service for $15 or $20/month, respectively.
- Linux smartphone news roundup: Xfce for phones, browser and camera updates, and more [LinuxSmartphones]
Among other things, this roundup of Linux phone news includes a look at a new Linux distro for phones that uses the Xfce desktop environment, Sailfish browser now runs smoothly on the PinePhone, and the Megapixels camera app gains QR code support.
