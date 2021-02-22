Asus is holding an event to officially launch its next gaming smartphone on March 10th. But DXOMARK went ahead and published a review of the phone’s audio capabilities a few weeks early, and the review gives us our best look yet at the unusual design of the Asus ROG Phone 5 and its matrix of RGB LED lights on the back of the phone that can be used to display graphics.

Meanwhile there’s more evidence (or at least hearsay) indicating that LG’s phone with a rollable display may never be released, another day, another single-board computer, and a bunch of new developments in the Linux smartphone space.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Linux Smartphone news roundup: A Linux distro for phones that uses the Xfce desktop environment, Sailfish browser now runs smoothly on the PinePhone, and the Megapixels camera app gains QR code support. https://t.co/8fhz4hKd9J — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) February 22, 2021

