After launching in China late last year, the Xiaomi Mi 11 launched globally this week. But while the phone’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 108MP camera, and 120 Hz display might seem like premium features, a new Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has leaked, and it’s got some even more premium characteristics.
among other things, there’s a camera system with a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP wide-angle camera, and a 48MP telephoto lens that can apparently offer up to 120X zoom when you combine optical and AI-assisted digital zoom technology.
But the weirdest thing about the phone? It seems to have a tiny display next to the cameras, capable of mirroring the phone’s primary display. This is probably for snapping selfies, but it seems like you can access more than just the camera viewfinder in the screen.
You can find more images at the bottom of this article.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Ultra breaks cover with a 120X zoom camera and tiny secondary screen [xda-developers]
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra leaked: a premium phone with a Snapdragon 888 processor, 5,000 mAh battery, 67W fast wired and wireless charging, and a 120X zoom camera system plus a huge camera bump… with a tiny secondary display embedded in the bump.
- Qualcomm objects to Nvidia’s $40 billion Arm acquisition [CNBC]
Qualcomm doesn’t want NVIDIA buying ARM and has let the US Federal Trade Commission, European Commission, and agencies in the UK and China know about its objections, according to this report:.
- Announcing Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21313 [Microsoft]
Windows 10 Insider Preview Build replaces the legacy Edge web browser with the new Chromium based version, brings” news and interests” in the Start Menu to more regions and languages, and an updated design for the input method editor.
- Samsung Quick Share coming to Windows 10 [Aggiornamenti Lumia]
Upcoming Samsung Quick Share app will make it easy to share photos, videos, and docs from a Samsung phone with Galaxy One UI v2 to a Windows 10 PC over WiFi Direct or Bluetooth.
- emuELEC v4.0 release notes [EmuELEC/GitHub]
EmuELEC turns single-board computers, handhelds, and TV boxes with Amlogic chips into retro game emulation stations. Version 4.0 was released this week. It’s 64-bit only, has a new default theme, supports the ODROID-Go Super, and requires clean install.
- Wear OS is making app sideloading much more difficult [Android Police]
Starting March 10 it’ll be harder to sideload apps onto smartwatches running Wear OS if they’re not available from the Play Store. It’ll still be possible, but you’ll need to use developer tools like adb rather than just transferring apps from your phone.
- Android 12 is coming: Everything we know so far [xda-developers]
Roundup of nearly everything we know about Android 12 so far, mostly from leaks and items found in the source code. Except updates to the UI, widgets, privacy settings, battery performance, and split screen multitasking. First dev preview could drop soon.
