System76 has been selling Linux laptop and desktop computers since 2005, but up until recently most of the company’s computers were designed and manufactured by other companies and customized with small tweaks and Linux software by System76.

A few years ago the company started manufacturing some of its own desktops, and notebooks may eventually follow. But the next product from System76 that was designed in-house and which will be manufactured in the US, is a keyboard – the System76 Launch Configurable Keyboard.

Made from two solid blocks of milled aluminum, the keyboard is designed to be customizable thanks to support for swappable switches and keycaps and support for remapping or even using extra keys.

There’s no word on the price or release date yet, but the company has begun manufacturing and more details should be available soon.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

