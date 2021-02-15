Microsoft’s game streaming service is coming to the web — which means it’s coming to iOS without giving Apple a cut of revenue. Pine64 has announced the default GNU/Linux distribution and user interface that will ship with its PinePhone devices in the future. And the new company from the co-founder of OnePlus has bought the remnants of the defunct company from the creator of Android… and the puns write themselves, but essentially it all probably means nothing.

PinePhone with Manjaro Linux and KDE Plasma Mobile UI

Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.

