Microsoft’s game streaming service is coming to the web — which means it’s coming to iOS without giving Apple a cut of revenue. Pine64 has announced the default GNU/Linux distribution and user interface that will ship with its PinePhone devices in the future. And the new company from the co-founder of OnePlus has bought the remnants of the defunct company from the creator of Android… and the puns write themselves, but essentially it all probably means nothing.

Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.

