Google released the first Android 12 Developer Preview this week but, as usual, the company only really focused on the new features and behavior changes that would affect developers.
But the folks at xda-developers, Android Police, 9to5Google, Droid Life, and other blogs have been poking and prodding Android 12 Developer Preview 1 to see what user-facing features have changed. And they’ve already found quite a bit. I’ve included a few details here, but make sure to visit those sites for more details about the changes coming to Google’s smartphone operating system later this year.
Keep in mind that some features may not make it to the final release coming this fall, while other new changes could still be introduced before then.
Here’s a roundup of
- This may be our first look at Android 12’s new lockscreen and notifications UI [xda-developers]
This week’s Android 12 Developer Preview release doesn’t have a radically new user interface… but xda-developers enabled some hidden code to get a look at upcoming UI changes to the lock screen, Always On Display, and notifications.
- Video: Android 12 DP1: Here’s a look at One-handed mode in action [9to5Google]
As phone screens get taller, it’s harder to reach the top with your thumbs while holding the phone in one hand. Some phone makers have implemented their own one-handed mode software, but now Google is building it into Android 12. Here’s how it looks.
- Samsung’s new watch will use Android to replace Tizen [@UniverseIce]
Samsung’s first smartwatch was powered by Google’s Android Wear software. Since then Samsung has mostly used its own Tizen Linux-based OS. Now @UniverseIce says Samsung’s next watch will use Android again.
- Seven-Screen Aurora A7 Laptop Costs Up to $20,000 [Tom’s Hardware]
That 7-screen laptop from Expanscape can cost up to $20,000 even though it’s still only a prototype design. But if that’s too much for you, there’s a 5-screen version priced at about $6,300 with Ryzen 7 4800U/64GB RAM/4TB storage.
- Video: PinePhone running Manjaro Linux with three different user interfaces [@linmobblog]
There are well over a dozen different Linux distributions that can at least boot on the PinePhone, but there are also several different user interfaces. Manjaro Linux supports three, and in this video, @linmobblog takes a look at recent builds of all three.
