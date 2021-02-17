Now that Microsoft’s Edge web browser is based on Google’s open source Chromium project, it behaves a lot like Google’s Chrome browser… and for the most part that’s left me wondering why you’d use Edge instead of Chrome.

Microsoft has been adding features that help set its browser apart, but up until now I haven’t found them compelling enough to switch. But two new features that are coming soon may be enough to make me give Edge a try.

One is called adaptive notification requests, and it could mean users will see far fewer pop-ups from websites asking if they’d like to allow the browser to send notifications for that page. The other is support for viewing Office documents in the browser simply by clicking a link, no downloads required. I’ve found myself doing this regularly with PDFs in recent years, and rarely do I open up a standalone PDF viewer anymore. I would love to be able to treat Office documents the same way.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web:

Panasonic launches updated ToughBook 33 rugged 2-in-1 tablet with a 12 inch, 2160 x 1440 pixel display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C improved camera, and Intel Comet Lake chips with vPro (Core i5-10310U or Core i7-10810U. https://t.co/rabHmdWdZw pic.twitter.com/xmjHVdq9vx — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) February 17, 2021

