Popular password manager LastPass offers free and paid tiers. Once upon a time, you had to pay if you wanted to use the mobile LastPass app on your phone, but LastPass for desktop users was free. Then the company removed that limitation.
Now it’s… sort of back.
LastPass has announced that starting in mid-March, you’ll be able to use its password manager for free on as many device as you’d like… as long as they’re the same type of device. Want to use it on all your phones and tablets? No problem. All your PCs? Got you covered. But if you want to sync between those devices, you need to pay: plans start at $3 per month, billed annually (although LastPass is offering a 25-percent discount for existing users who upgrade).
That’s not a bad deal for heavy users, and as a long-time LastPass user, I’m considering it. But some users might want to look into alternative solutions… and there are a number to choose from.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- What can I expect to change for LastPass Free? [LastPass]
Popular password manager LastPass is changing its free tier offering. Starting on March 16, 2021 you’ll be able to use the service for free on unlimited computers OR unlimited mobile devices. You’ll need to pay up to use both mobile & desktop clients.
- Six free alternatives to the LastPass password manager [The Verge]
Disappointed with the changes coming to LastPass? Here are six free alternatives for managing your passwords, all of which include a free tier.
- Plasma 5.21 We made something pretty [KDE]
The KDE team releases the Plasma 5.21 desktop environment for GNU/Linux distributions. It brings a new dual-pane application launcher, theme tweaks, a new Plasma System Monitor, support for two screens with different refresh rates, and more.
- Windows 10 is getting revamped battery settings and usage stats [Bleeping Computer]s
Hidden in the latest Windows Insider build is an undisclosed new battery settings page with support for a usage stats that could help you diagnose battery-draining processes. Here’s how to enable it.
