HP sells a line of gaming PCs under the HP Omen brand and the company also has a handful of Omen-branded gaming peripherals including mice, keyboards, headsets, and monitors. But the company is making a major investment in expanding its gaming accessory lineup – HP has announced plans to acquire PC and console gaming peripheral maker HyperX for $425 million.

Meanwhile Amazon is expanding its own gaming services by bringing its Amazon Luna cloud gaming service to more Fire TV users. And Fry’s Electronics is going out of business.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

HP Inc. to Acquire HyperX [HP]

HP is buying gaming peripheral maker HyperX for $425 million to expand its gaming hardware business with headsets, keyboards, mice, mics, mouse pads, and more. If approved by regulators, the deal should close in Q2, 2021.

Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service is now available without an invite – if you have a supported Fire TV device. You can also now buy a Luna Controller for $70 without an invite, but you can also use some third-party controllers.

Fry’s is the latest big box consumer electronics store to bite the dust, closing all 31 stores across the US. Officially this is a response to “challenges posted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” but the shift to online shopping in recent years also hurt.

