HP sells a line of gaming PCs under the HP Omen brand and the company also has a handful of Omen-branded gaming peripherals including mice, keyboards, headsets, and monitors. But the company is making a major investment in expanding its gaming accessory lineup – HP has announced plans to acquire PC and console gaming peripheral maker HyperX for $425 million.

Meanwhile Amazon is expanding its own gaming services by bringing its Amazon Luna cloud gaming service to more Fire TV users. And Fry’s Electronics is going out of business.

HyperX

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

  1. I loved Fry’s Electronics back in the day. Unfortunately it has been on a strong decline for the last 10 years or so. It’s really too bad that they didn’t adopt more of the Microcenter MO.

    Reply