There’s a semiconductor shortage that’s affecting the supply of chips for a wide range of products including laptop and desktop computers, game consoles, and automobiles, just to name a few product categories. Like so many things that have happened in the past year, you can largely blame this on COVID-19, which has led to changes in the way people work and attend school and have led to increased demand for electronic devices.

It’s not clear if there are any good short term solutions that will ramp up supply to meet that demand, but the Biden administration officials say the president will likely sign an executive order soon to start a review it plans to identify supply chain issues in an effort to ease the shortage. And that’s expected to be just the first of several steps in an effort to develop a long term plan.

AMD CEO Lisa Su introduced Ryzen 5000 Mobile chips at CES 2021

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

