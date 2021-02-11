There’s a semiconductor shortage that’s affecting the supply of chips for a wide range of products including laptop and desktop computers, game consoles, and automobiles, just to name a few product categories. Like so many things that have happened in the past year, you can largely blame this on COVID-19, which has led to changes in the way people work and attend school and have led to increased demand for electronic devices.

It’s not clear if there are any good short term solutions that will ramp up supply to meet that demand, but the Biden administration officials say the president will likely sign an executive order soon to start a review it plans to identify supply chain issues in an effort to ease the shortage. And that’s expected to be just the first of several steps in an effort to develop a long term plan.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Biden Team Pledges Aggressive Steps to Address Chip Shortage [The Hill]

Increased demand for electronics and shifting work/school patterns have caused a chip shortage affecting PCs, game consoles, and cars. The Biden administration plans to address the shortage and develop a long term strategy to prevent recurrences.

Increased demand for electronics and shifting work/school patterns have caused a chip shortage affecting PCs, game consoles, and cars. The Biden administration plans to address the shortage and develop a long term strategy to prevent recurrences. PlayStation Portable emulator ‘PPSSPP’ now supports rewinding on mobile [xda-developers]

PPSSPP PlayStation Portable emulator version 1.11 was released this week and it brings several new features to the Android version including support for rewinding to a previous state and a button for opening SD cards on devices running Android 11.

PPSSPP PlayStation Portable emulator version 1.11 was released this week and it brings several new features to the Android version including support for rewinding to a previous state and a button for opening SD cards on devices running Android 11. A new video editor, plus enhanced editing features [Google]

Google brings new video editing features to the Google Photos app, including cropping and adding filters, as well as granular brightness, contrast, saturation, and warmth adjustments. Google One subscribers are also getting new(ish) photo editing tools… they’d previously been available for recent Google Pixel devices, but now they’re available for all Google One customers.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

