Often when I write about Chromebooks, somebody chimes in with a comment about how they’re not “real” laptops, and people would be better off buying a Windows machine. When I write about a Chromebook that costs more than $400, someone will inevitably complain that it’s too much money to spend on a laptop with a crippled OS.

But the thing about Chrome OS is that it’s an operating system much like any other. As About Chromebooks points out in a recent op-ed on the topic, Google emphasizes speed, simplicity, and security. Chrome OS runs reasonably well on entry-level hardware, but like most operating systems, it runs even better on devices with faster processors or more RAM. And things like high-quality displays, keyboards, and touchpads cost money.

Not everyone wants to use an operating system designed around a web browser. But these days many Windows and Mac users spend most of their time in a web browser anyway, and Chromebooks can also run Android and Linux applications.

So while Chromebooks may not be the best option for everyone, asking why there are expensive models is kind of like asking why there are expensive Windows laptops. Of course, I’m sure there are folks who are asking that question, especially when we see new models with price tags north of $3,500.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news (and opinion) from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

