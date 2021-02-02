Nearly three decades after founding an online bookstore, Jeff Bezos has become the richest person in the world after transforming Amazon.com into an online retail behemoth (and a store where you can buy practically anything) and expanding into digital media, groceries, and first-party hardware, among other things.

Now Bezos has announced that’s he’ll step down as CEO later this year, transitioning to a new role as Executive Chair of the Amazon Board. It’s unclear what impact, if any, this will have on your ability to place an order for cat food, light bulbs, a new laptop, and a smart speaker and have it delivered the same day… or if the move has anything to do with the unfortunate shape of its new HQ in Virginia, also announced today.

Here’s a roundup of recent news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

