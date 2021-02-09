Amazon’s new Echo Show 10 smart display with a screen that moves so that it’s always looking at you like a pair of eyeballs from one of those creepy paintings is set to begin shipping later this month. But it might not be the only new Amazon Echo device coming this year.

Bloomberg reports that the company may launch a new model that’s designed to be wall mounted and which could serve as a controller for all your smart home devices, among other things. It might also have the largest display of any Echo-branded product to date. But it also might not launch until next year, if it launches at all.

Amazon Echo Show 10

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

