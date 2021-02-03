The Document Foundation has released a new build of the popular cross-platform, open source LibreOffice suite of tools for creating, editing, and viewing spreadsheets, presentations, text, and other documents.

LibreOffice 7.1 Community is now available for download, and it brings several new features including a dialog that lets you set the user interface on first run, an updated extension manager and new features for the Writer, Calc, Impress, and Draw applications.

The most noteworthy change might be the name though – this is the first version of LibreOffice with the “Community” label.

Last summer The Document Foundation hinted that a name change was coming when pre-release builds of LibreOffice 7.0 were labeled “Personal edition.” Now it looks like the organization has settled on Community rather than Personal.

Does that mean that this is a stripped down version of LibreOffice? Nope. It’s the latest update to the free and open source application folks have been using for years… but it’s developed by a community of volunteers and aimed at personal users.

The Document Foundation notes that there’s nothing stopping business or enterprise customers from using the software, but the foundation “has strongly recommended the LibreOffice Enterprise family of applications from ecosystem partners” such as Collabora, CIB, and Adfinis.

In a nutshell, these are companies that provide enterprise-level services and support including cloud-based installations of LibreOffice that allow users to access the software from a web browser much the way they can with Google Docs or Microsoft Office online.

By choosing one of these enterprise versions of LibreOffice, The Document Foundation notes that business users help support the companies that help support (and contribute code to) LibreOffice development while also freeing up volunteer time and resources that could be better spent on the Community version.

It’s unclear if the new name will have any real impact on enterprise customers. But for users, downloading LibreOffice Community certainly sounds less like you’re getting a stripped down version of the software that LibreOffice Personal would have.

You can read more about new features in LibreOffice 7.1 Community in The Document Foundation’s blog post and in the release notes.

