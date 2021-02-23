Lenovo is refreshing its ThinkPad laptop lineup with a bunch of new models powered by a choice of 11th-gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake” or AMD Ryzen 5000 processors.

If you’re in the market for a fairly compact model, the new lineup includes the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 series notebooks with 13.3 inch displays and thin and light designs.

Lenovo will offer three different versions of the laptop, all of which should be available with a choice of 13.3 inch displays with 16:10 aspect ratios and a choice of 1920 x 1200 pixel or 2560 x 1600 pixel display panels:

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 i Gen 2 with Intel Tiger Lake coming in March for $1299 and up

with Intel Tiger Lake coming in March for $1299 and up Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga Gen 2 with Intel Tiger Lake coming in April for $1379 and up

with Intel Tiger Lake coming in April for $1379 and up Lenovo ThinkPad X13 with AMD Ryzen 5000 coming in May for $1139 and up

Lenovo has only provided detailed specs for the Intel models so far, which makes sense since they’re expected to hit the streets earlier.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 i Gen 2

The new ThinkPad X13 i measures 12″ x 8.6″ x 0.7″ and has a starting weight of 2.6 pounds. It supports up to an Intel Core i7 vPro processor, up to 32GB of LPDDR4x-4266 memory, and up to 2TB of PCIe NVme Gen 4 solid state storage.

41Wh and 54.7 Wh battery options will be available, and the notebook comes with a 65 watt USB-C charger.

Available in black or grey colors, the notebook has an aluminum body and the ThinkPad X13 i supports WiFi 6 and has optional support for NFC and 5G or 4G LTE connectivity. It has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.;0 ports, and two USB 3.2 Type-A ports as well as a headset jack, IR camera for Windows Hello face recognition, and a fingerprint reader.

Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2

The Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga Gen 2 is a 2.65 pound notebook that measures 12″ x 8.4″ x 0.6″ and has a 360-degree hinge that allows you to use the computer in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand modes.

This model has a black carbon fiber body, two Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a single USB 3.2 Type-A port, a headset jack, and support for WiFi 6 and optional NFC and 4G LTE (but not 5G). The convertible notebook ships standard with a 52.8 Wh battery.

