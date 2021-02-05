Intel is launching at least four different brands of Intel NUC mini desktop computers powered by 11th-gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake” processors this year. But only three of them will be available worldwide.

The company has announced that the Intel NUC 11 Performance (formerly known by the code name “Panther Canyon“) will be available exclusively in the Asia Pacific region, which means that folks who want to buy a Tiger Lake NUC in the US, Europe, or other markets will have to opt for something a little different. Fortunately there are a few options.

Intel notes that it will still offer these three models globally:

Intel NUC 11 Pro (Tiger Canyon) : This is a 4.6″ x 4.4″ mini PC similar to Panther Canyon, but with support for Intel chips with vPro.

: This is a 4.6″ x 4.4″ mini PC similar to Panther Canyon, but with support for Intel chips with vPro. Intel NUC 11 Enthusiast (Phantom Canyon) : With a larger body (8.7″ x 5.6″) and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 discrete GPU, this model is designed for gamers and content creators.

: With a larger body (8.7″ x 5.6″) and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 discrete GPU, this model is designed for gamers and content creators. Intel NUC 11 Compute Element (Elk Bay): This PC on a module can be used to add a Tiger Lake processor, memory, and other key hardware to computers or other devices when paired with a carrier board, chassis, or other hardware.

AnandTech first reported the news that Intel would limit availability of Panther Canyon systems, and when I reached out to Intel for comment, a spokesperson confirmed that the company made the decision “based on current tight supply of a a few third-party components.”

For the most part it seems likely that Tiger Canyon will meet the needs of most folks who’d had their eye on Panther Canyon outside of the Asia Pacific region, since both models have the same basic shape, size, and similar processor options.

Intel Panther Canyon NUCs

Intel Tiger Canyon NUCs

Intel Phantom Canyon NUCs

Intel Elk Bay NUC Element

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

