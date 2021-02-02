Intel’s first foray into hybrid processors that combine different types of CPU cores in a single chip wasn’t all that exciting due to lackluster performance and a focus on efficiency for thin, light, and fanless computers.

But it looks like the next Hybrid chip could pack a lot more horsepower.

Leaked benchmark results for an upcoming Intel Alder Lake-P processor paint a picture of a 14-core, 20-thread chip designed for laptops.

Here’s what details posted to the GeekBench website tell us about the upcoming processor:

14 cores

20 threads

800 MHz base frequency

4.69 GHz max frequency

24MB L3 cache

GPU with 96 execution units and 1.15 GHz max frequency

The GPU would seem to be based on Intel’s Iris Xe graphics technology, which means you can probably expect the kind of graphics performance you’d see from an entry-level NVIDIA MX350 card.

As for the CPU, we’ll probably have to wait a little longer to find out what kind of performance it delivers, but VideoCardz suggests a possible configuration that could help explain the unusual core/thread count:

6 x high-performance CPU cores with hyperthreading (12 threads)

8 x energy-efficient CPU cores without hyperthreading

That would be a big jump from Intel’s first hybrid chips. The company’s Lakefield processors combined a single Intel Sunny Cove (Ice Lake) high-performance core with four energy-efficient Tremont (Atom) CPU cores. The result was a chip that behaved more like an entry-level Atom-based processor than an Intel Core Y-series chip most of the time, despite appearing in premium thin and light laptops.

Hopefully increasing the core counts, thread counts, and CPU frequencies will result in stronger performance for Alder Lake-P.

