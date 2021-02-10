HP is updating its Pavilion x360 line of convertible laptops with a new HP Pavilion x360 14 coming this spring and a new HP Pavilion x360 15 that launches today for $749 and up.

Both laptops are powered by 11th-gen Intel Core processors and both feature 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen displays with edge-to-edge glass, slim bezels, and an 88.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, plus a 360-degree hinge that lets you use the notebooks in laptop or tablet modes.

HP says the slimmer bezels also help reduce the overall dimensions of the laptops, which are also lighter-weight than their predecessors.

The new HP Pavilion x360 14 has a starting weight of 3.3 pounds and measures about 12.7″ x 8.2″ x 0.8″ and features a body made from materials that include recycled ocean-bound plastic and recycled aluminum (in high-end models).

The 15 inch model has a starting weight of 4.2 pound measures about 14.1″ x 9″ x 0.8″.

Both models support up to an Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, feature optional support for up to 16GB of dual-channel DDR4-3200 RAM, and support up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage and an optional Intel Optane memory module. They also support an optional HP digital pen with tilt support.

Other features include USB-C (10Gbps) and USB-A (5 Gbps) ports, a headset jack, and an HDMI 2.0 port. The Pavilion x360 15 has a 43 Wh battery and a 45W USB-C power supply. I suspect the smaller model has a similar battery and charging system, but I haven’t seen specs for that version.

HP Pavilion x360 14

HP Pavilion x360 15

