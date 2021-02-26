While third-party phone makers have been including voice memo apps on Android phones for years, Google didn’t get around to launching its own voice recorder for Pixel phones until the Pixel 4 launched in 2019. But it was almost worth the wait — Google Recorder isn’t just a free app that lets you save voice notes. It can also transcribe them in real-time, letting you dictate notes that are saved as text.

Now Google has released an update that could make the app even more useful: cloud backup.

Google Recorder 2.2 is starting to roll out to Pixel phones, and it has an option to back up your recordings to your Google Account. If enabled, you’ll be able to access recordings by visiting recorder.google.com in a browser, where you can play audio files and read transcripts.

There’s a two-pane view on the website, with a list of files on the left and a player on the right, with playback controls including a play/pause button, skip ahead and back buttons, and a time slider.

image: 9to5Google

Backing up your recordings to the cloud also allows you to:

  • Access your audio files and transcripts across multiple Pixel devices
  • Get a shareable link to any recording, allowing you to let other folks hear/read a specific recording

One down side of the cloud backup option? It counts against your Google storage limits. So if you have a lot of recordings, Gmail messages, Google Drive, and Google Photos content, you may want to keep your files offline and/or consider paying for a Google One storage upgrade.

via 9to5Google

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Still waiting on a usable audio-only recorder
    on Android. The app would record any
    sound being played on the Android device.
    Have tried a few and they’re mostly screen
    recorders (which I don’t need) and seem
    kinda kludgy and user-unfriendly.

    Reply