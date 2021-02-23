For the past few years Google’s Pixel line of smartphones has consisted of a flagship model and a mid-range model. But in 2020 Google shook things up a bit by releasing two cheaper alternatives to the Pixel 5, the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G.

Now it looks like Google is preparing to launch its first 2021 mid-range model. According to Steve Hemmerstoffer (also known as @OnLeaks), it’ll be called the Google Pixel 5a. And based on a set of images and specs he’s shared, the new phone looks… a lot like the Pixel 4a 5G.

Both phones have 6.2 inch FHD+ OLED screens with punch-hole cameras, plastic bodies, and fingerprint sensors on the back of the phone, and a rear camera system with two cameras and an LED flash bulb tucked inside of a square. Both also have stereo speakers and 3.5mm headphone jacks.

The Pixel 5a is said to be a little taller and a little narrower than the Pixel 4a 5G, but the difference would be hard to spot if you didn’t put the two phones side-by-side.

Of course there are still at least two ways the Pixel 5a may stand out from the phone it seems to be inspired by:

Price

Specs

There’s no word on the processor, memory, or storage options for the upcoming phone yet. So it could have the same Snapdragon 765G chip, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage as its predecessor… but a lower price tag than the Pixel 4a 5G, which sells for $499 making it cheaper than most modern flagships, but rather pricey by mid-range smartphone standards.

Or it could have the same price tag (or a lower one), but different specs under the hood.

It’s also unclear if it has the exact same camera setup as the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, but given Google’s tendency to re-use the same camera sensor over and over and make tweaks to camera software instead, I’d be surprised if the company debuted a new camera system in one of its value-oriented devices rather than a next-gen flagship.

You can find more image in Hemmerstoffer’s post on Voice. And here’s how the Pixel 5a stacks up against Google’s current phones, based on the details that have leaked so far.

Pixel 5a Pixel 5 Pixel 4a 5G Pixel 4a Display 6.2″ AMOLED

FHD+ 6″ AMOLED

2340×1080 (432ppi)

90 Hz refresh rate

Gorilla Glass 6 6.2″ AMOLED

2340×1080 (413ppi)

60 Hz refresh rate

Gorilla Glass 3 5.8 inch OLED

2340 x 1080 (443 ppi)

60 Hz refresh rate

Gorilla Glass 3 Processor ? Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Adreno 620 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Adreno 620 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G RAM ? 8GB 6GB 6GB LPDDR4x Storage ? 128GB 128GB 128GB Battery ? 4080mAh 3885mAh 3140 mAh Charging ? 18W fast charging (wired)

12W Qi Wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging 18W fast charging (wired) 18W fast charging (wired) Rear Cameras Dual 12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS, EIS)

16MP wide (f/2.2, 107-degree FOV) 12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS, EIS)

16MP wide (f/2.2, 107-degree FOV) 12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS, EIS) Camera features ? Night Sight

Live HDR+

Cinematic Pan

Ultrawide Lens

Portrait Light Night Sight

Live HDR+

Cinematic Pan

Ultrawide Lens

Portrait Light Night Sight

Live HDR+

Portrait Light Front Camera Hole-punch 8MP (f2.0) 8MP (f2.0) 8MP (f2.0) Connectivity ? 5G, 4G LTE

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC 5G, 4G LTE

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC 4G LTE Cat 12 down, Cat 5 up

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC Audio Stereo speakers

3.5mm headphone Stereo speakers Stereo speakers

3.5mm headphone Stereo speakers

3.5mm headphone Other Fingerprint reader (rear) Fingerprint reader (rear)

USB 3.1 Type-C

IP68 Fingerprint reader (rear)

USB 3.1 Type-C Fingerprint reader (rear)

USB 3.1 Type-C Frame Polycarbonate (most likely) Aluminum Polycarbonate Polycarbonate Dimensions 156.2 x 73.2 x 8.8mm 144.7 x 70.4 x 8.0mm 153.9 x 74.0 x 8.2mm 144.2 x 69.4 x 8.2mm Weight ? 151g 168g 143 grams Colors ? Black, Green Black, White Black Price ? $699 $499 $349

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

