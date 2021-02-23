For the past few years Google’s Pixel line of smartphones has consisted of a flagship model and a mid-range model. But in 2020 Google shook things up a bit by releasing two cheaper alternatives to the Pixel 5, the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G.

Now it looks like Google is preparing to launch its first 2021 mid-range model. According to Steve Hemmerstoffer (also known as @OnLeaks), it’ll be called the Google Pixel 5a. And based on a set of images and specs he’s shared, the new phone looks… a lot like the Pixel 4a 5G.

Both phones have 6.2 inch FHD+ OLED screens with punch-hole cameras, plastic bodies, and fingerprint sensors on the back of the phone, and a rear camera system with two cameras and an LED flash bulb tucked inside of a square. Both also have stereo speakers and 3.5mm headphone jacks.

The Pixel 5a is said to be a little taller and a little narrower than the Pixel 4a 5G, but the difference would be hard to spot if you didn’t put the two phones side-by-side.

Of course there are still at least two ways the Pixel 5a may stand out from the phone it seems to be inspired by:

  • Price
  • Specs

There’s no word on the processor, memory, or storage options for the upcoming phone yet. So it could have the same Snapdragon 765G chip, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage as its predecessor… but a lower price tag than the Pixel 4a 5G, which sells for $499 making it cheaper than most modern flagships, but rather pricey by mid-range smartphone standards.

Or it could have the same price tag (or a lower one), but different specs under the hood.

It’s also unclear if it has the exact same camera setup as the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, but given Google’s tendency to re-use the same camera sensor over and over and make tweaks to camera software instead, I’d be surprised if the company debuted a new camera system in one of its value-oriented devices rather than a next-gen flagship.

You can find more image in Hemmerstoffer’s post on Voice. And here’s how the Pixel 5a stacks up against Google’s current phones, based on the details that have leaked so far.

Pixel 5aPixel 5Pixel 4a 5GPixel 4a
Display6.2″  AMOLED
FHD+		6″ AMOLED
2340×1080 (432ppi)
90 Hz refresh rate
Gorilla Glass 6		6.2″ AMOLED
2340×1080 (413ppi)
60 Hz refresh rate
Gorilla Glass 3		5.8 inch OLED
2340 x 1080 (443 ppi)
60 Hz refresh rate
Gorilla Glass 3
Processor?Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Adreno 620 GPU		Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Adreno 620 GPU		Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
RAM?8GB6GB6GB LPDDR4x
Storage?128GB128GB128GB
Battery?4080mAh3885mAh3140 mAh
Charging?18W fast charging (wired)
12W Qi Wireless charging
Reverse wireless charging		18W fast charging (wired)18W fast charging (wired)
Rear CamerasDual
  • 12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS, EIS)
  • 16MP wide (f/2.2, 107-degree FOV)
  • 12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS, EIS)
  • 16MP wide (f/2.2, 107-degree FOV)
12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS, EIS)
Camera features?Night Sight
Live HDR+
Cinematic Pan
Ultrawide Lens
Portrait Light		Night Sight
Live HDR+
Cinematic Pan
Ultrawide Lens
Portrait Light		Night Sight
Live HDR+
Portrait Light
Front CameraHole-punch8MP (f2.0)8MP (f2.0)8MP (f2.0)
Connectivity?5G, 4G LTE
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC		5G, 4G LTE
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC		4G LTE Cat 12 down, Cat 5 up
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
AudioStereo speakers
3.5mm headphone		Stereo speakersStereo speakers
3.5mm headphone		Stereo speakers
3.5mm headphone
OtherFingerprint reader (rear)Fingerprint reader (rear)
USB 3.1 Type-C
IP68		Fingerprint reader (rear)
USB 3.1 Type-C		Fingerprint reader (rear)
USB 3.1 Type-C
FramePolycarbonate (most likely)AluminumPolycarbonatePolycarbonate
Dimensions156.2 x 73.2 x 8.8mm144.7 x 70.4 x 8.0mm153.9 x 74.0 x 8.2mm144.2 x 69.4 x 8.2mm
Weight?151g168g143 grams
Colors?Black, GreenBlack, WhiteBlack
Price?$699$499$349

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.