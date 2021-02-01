It’s been about a year since NVIDIA’s GeForce Now game streaming service exited beta, and since then the developers have been adding support for new ways to play. In August GeForce Now came to Chromebooks. In November it came to iPhones and iPads thanks to a mobile web app.

Now NVIDIA has announced beta support for using Google’s Chrome web browser to stream games from GeForce Now. That means that most PC and Mac users should be able to play games without downloading and installing a client.

The company says “other platforms may work, but are unsupported,” which suggests that you may be able to use Chrome support to stream games to some Linux or Android devices without downloading and installing a client as well.

Unlike other game streaming services, you don’t need to purchase any games or pay for a Netflix-for-games subscription service. Instead, you can sign up for an account and link your Steam, Epic, Origin, or UPLAY library to stream games you already own.

NVIDIA offers a free tier that lets you stream games for up to an hour, or you can pay $25 for a 6-month Founders membership that grants you support for longer sessions, priority access to the service, and support for NVIDIA RTX graphics with ray-tracing.

If you want to try out the new browser-based version of GeForce Now, just fire up a Chrome browser and navigate to https://play.geforcenow.com.

via Android Police

