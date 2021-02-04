The new Fujitsu Lifebook U9311X is a convertible notebook with a 13.3 inch touchscreen display a 360 degree hinge, and support for up to an Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor with vPro technology.

Aimed at business customers on the go (or for use around the house during the pandemic-induced work-from-home routines), the Lifebook U9311X measures just 0.62 inches thick and weighs just 2.23 pounds.

But if you’re looking for something even more compact, there’s the new Lifebook U9311 which is a clamshell-style laptop with similar specs that measures 0.61 inches thick and has a starting weight of 1.95 pounds.

Both laptop are available with Core i5-1135G7 Core i5-1145G7, and Core i7-1185G7 processor options and both support up to 32GB of LPDDR4-4266 dual-channel memory, up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage, and both have optional support for Intel Optane memory as well.

Other features include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, HDMI and Ethernet jacks, a microSD card reader, mic and headphone jacks, and optional support for a SmartCard reader.

The notebooks have 1920 x 1080 pixel anti-glare display panels, stereo speakers, dual array microphones, and 50 Wh batteries.

Both models ship standard with an Intel AX201 wireless card featuring support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, and there’s also optional support for a 4G LTE modem that also brings GPS functionality.

The Fujitsu Lifebook U9311X convertible notebook has a 5MP rear-facing camera and a 2MP front-facing camera with IR support for Windows Hello face recognition as well as optional support for a fingerprint reader. The HD webcam with IR support is an optional features on the Lifebook U9311 clamshell version and there’s no second camera.

Fujitsu also notes that the laptops feature Dirac audio technology with support for switching audio modes depending on whether you’re listening to music, watchin a movie, or participating in teleconferencing events.

press releases (1)(2)

