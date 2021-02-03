Smartphones with foldable displays started to hit the streets last year, but the technology is still new and foldable phones are still expensive. But they’re a little less expensive this week with both the Samsung Galazy Z Flip 5G getting a permanent $200 price cut and the Motorola Razr 5G (2020) getting a temporary one that’s scheduled to run at least through Valentine’s Day.

That’s the good news. The bad news? Even after the price cuts you’ll have to spend $1200 to pick up either phone.

Despite the high price tags, these are two of the most affordable foldables to date. They’re also unusual foldables because they’re basically the modern version of a flip-phone, but rather than a screen on top and a physical keypad on the bottom, they have a single, flexible display that can fold in half at the middle.

So rather than a phone-sized device that unfolds to provide you with a tablet-sized display, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and Razr 5G (2020) are phone-sized devices that you can fold in half so they take up less space in your pocket or handbag. They also both have secondary displays that let you view notifications at a glance without flipping the phones open.

Samsung’s version sports a 6.7 inch foldable AMOLED primary display and a 1.1 inch AMOLED cover display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 12MP + 12MP rear cameras, a 10MP front camera, and a 3,300 mAh battery.

The Motorola Razr 5G (2020) has a 6.2 inch pOLED primary display, a 2.7 inch gOLED cover display, a 48MP rear camera and 20MP front-facing camera. While it has the same 8GB/256GB memory and storage as Samsung’s flip foldable, the Razr has a smaller 2,800 mAh battery and Qualcomm’s mid-range Snapdragon 765G processor, which seems like an odd choice for a phone that sells for $1200 after a price drop.

via SamMobile and MSPowerUser

