The Dell XPS 13 line of thin and light laptops have a well-deserved reputation for offering decent performance and premium design… at a premium price. But Dell seems to be clearing out inventory of previous-gen Dell XPS 13 laptops with 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake chips – right now you can save hundreds of dollars off the list price on a variety of models with prices ranging from $600 to $900.

Prefer a laptop with an 11th-gen Tiger Lake processor? Dell’s offering discounts on some newer models as well. Meanwhile Best Buy is running a sale that can save you up to $300 on select Lenovo laptops.

And if you’re looking for a deal on webcams, USB hubs, headphones, or other accessories, check out the Monoprice Month-End blowout sale. Among other things, you can snag a pair of sweatproof true-wireless earbuds for $15 or a 2-pack for $25 (with coupon: 25DEAL).

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

