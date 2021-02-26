Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
The Dell XPS 13 line of thin and light laptops have a well-deserved reputation for offering decent performance and premium design… at a premium price. But Dell seems to be clearing out inventory of previous-gen Dell XPS 13 laptops with 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake chips – right now you can save hundreds of dollars off the list price on a variety of models with prices ranging from $600 to $900.
Prefer a laptop with an 11th-gen Tiger Lake processor? Dell’s offering discounts on some newer models as well. Meanwhile Best Buy is running a sale that can save you up to $300 on select Lenovo laptops.
And if you’re looking for a deal on webcams, USB hubs, headphones, or other accessories, check out the Monoprice Month-End blowout sale. Among other things, you can snag a pair of sweatproof true-wireless earbuds for $15 or a 2-pack for $25 (with coupon: 25DEAL).
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Dell XPS laptops
With 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake chips
- Dell XPS 13 Touch w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/256GB for $600 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-10510U/8GB/256GB for $686 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-10710U/16GB/512GB for $900 – Dell
With 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake chips
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i3-1115G4/8G/256GB for $765 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $810 – Dell
- Dell XPS 13 w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $945 – Dell
Other Windows laptops
- Save up to $300 on select Lenovo laptops – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/12GB/512GB for $750 – Best Buy
- HP Pavilion 14 w/Core i3-1115G4/8GB/256GB for $439 – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo Flex 14 convertible w/Intel Comet Lake for $599 and up – Microsoft Store
Chromebooks
- Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6″ w/Celeron N4000/6GB/64GB for $200 – Amazon
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet w/MTK Helio P60T/4GB/64GB for $230 – Lenovo (coupon: CBDUET3DEAL)
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet w/MTK Helio P60T/4GB/128GB for $249 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6″ convertible w/MT8183C/4GB/32GB for $224 – Walmart
- HP Chromebook 14″ w/Pentium N5000/4GB/64GB for $249 – Walmart
Audio
- Monoprice true wireless earbuds for $15 – Monoprice
- Monoprice true wireless earbuds 2-pack for $25 – Monopice (coupon: 25DEAL)
- JLAB GO Air true wireless earbuds for $20 and up – Walmart
- Plantronics Backbeat Fit 3150 true wireless sport earbuds for $60 – Best Buy
- Anker Soundcore Life Q30 wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $68 – Amazon
- Monoprice BT-500ANC over-ear wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $70 – Monoprice
- Refurb Sony CH700N wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones for $44 – Newegg
Webcams
- Mimoday 1080p USB webcam for $20 – Monoprice
- Monoprice 1440p USB webcam for $35 – Monoprice
Networking
- Monoprice mesh WiFi system (router + 2 extenders) for $110 – Monoprice
- Linksys Velop AC3900 mesh WiFi system (3-pack) for $94 – VooduBlu (via eBay)
Other
- Monoprice Month-End Blowout sale – Monoprice
- Monoprice 4-port USB-C hub for $6 – Monoprice
- Monoprice 20,000 mAh 18W power bank for $20 – Monoprice
- Logitech K380 multi-device Bluetooth keyboard for $28 – Amazon